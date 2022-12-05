Read full article on original website
Northside Elementary student designs Johnson City Schools Christmas card
Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district's Christmas card.
Johnson City Schools administrator talks chronic absenteeism
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a great deal of discussion surrounding education and the effects that quarantine had on students’ learning, and one issue at the front of many school administrators’ minds when it comes to these discussions is chronic absenteeism. Tammy Pearce, the supervisor of...
Elizabethton High School will host TuffyCon convention on Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton High School Manga literature class will be hosting a TuffyCon pop cultural convention on Saturday at the school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The convention will be held in the commons area. The event is open to the public and will feature vendors, activities...
TCAT Elizabethton students nominated to national honor society
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton has announced that 17 students have been nominated to the National Technical Honor Society for the fall of 2022, according to Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator for the school. To become a member of the honor society, students must have...
Carpenter discusses future school projects with Carter Education Committee
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter unveiled some of the plans for future projects on Monday evening in a discussion with the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission. Carpenter did not provide a lot of detail on the future projects during the meeting, but told...
EHS Naval cadets help celebrate Samuel Carter Day in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — This week, the Naval cadets of Elizabethton High School will be observing Samuel P. Carter Military Heritage Day. In recognition of the military heritage of Carter County, all students in the Elizabethton City School System will be greeted each morning with a profile of a currently serving Elizabethton native.
Wrap party at the Kingsport Senior Center
Kingsport Senior Center members embraced the Christmas spirit recently as they spent more than an hour wrapping presents of all shapes and sizes. A dozen volunteers wrapped more than 50 packages in the center’s atrium on Friday and once the work was done, the gifts were delivered to the residents of Kiwanis Towers.
SW Virginia Notes: Winter sports seasons begin in the commonwealth
The high school winter sports seasons have started in earnest in Southwest Virginia. Season-opening basketball tournaments in Wise and Bristol tipped off the boys and girls basketball seasons last week.
Returning school board members sworn in, board grants holiday bonuses
On Monday night, the Johnson City Schools Board of Education welcomed its four recently elected and returning members following their swearing in at city hall. In November’s elections, the four open seats on Johnson City Schools’ Board of Education were filled by two incumbents — Kathy Hall and Thomas Hager Jr. — as well as two returning board members — Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers
WISE – Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the Center’s Santa’s Workshop Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin says will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy “A Christmas Story” themed holiday celebration.
Scott County PSA, Hawkins looking to bring clean water to Pink Hill homes
PINK HILL — Officials with the Scott County Public Service Authority and members of Hawkins County government met with residents of the Pink Hill community to talk about extending Scott County's water lines to provide the area with clean drinking water. Water Condition.
Breaking: Band director arrested for making false stabbing report at Sullivan Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County band director Eddie Dalton has been arrested and charged with false reporting after authorities said he lied about being stabbed Monday at Sullivan Heights Middle School. Harold Dalton, known at the school as Eddie Dalton, was arrested and charged Wednesday, according to the Sullivan County...
Oh Deer: City talks of problems with growing wildlife population
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull expressed his concern about a growing problem across Kingsport this week to area legislators. The overpopulation of deer.
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport accepts National Commander’s Challenge
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has accepted a challenge from its national commander to attempt to raise more money than him in a four-hour period on Friday — part of a nationwide effort to collect $1.5 million in Red Kettle donations in just four hours.
Elizabethton City Finance Department receives award financial reporting award.
The City of Elizabethton was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. The award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The Finance Department...
Kingsport announces new festival: The GOAT
Kingsport city officials announced Wednesday a new arts & crafts festival debuting next spring – The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The three-day festival will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Tennessee High Madrigal singers perform at King
The Tennessee High School Madrigal Singers performed at the Bristol Chamber's Friday Business Briefing at King University on Dec. 2. Each year the group presents its annual dinner theater event during the second week of December. Each evening begins at 7 p.m. in the Avoca Christian Church gym. The "castle melodrama" includes sword fights, magic tricks, lavish set and costuming, a scrumptious meal and music.
Science Hill hoops trying to find footing
It has been a very difficult start for Science Hill’s boys this season. The Hilltoppers have lost all seven of their basketball games and none of them have ended with a single-digit margin. The closest contests were a 10-point decision against Jefferson County and an 11-point setback versus Unicoi County.
Mount Carmel BMA reviews the first draft of a parks and recreation master plan
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman has received a copy of the first draft of a park and recreation master plan, which includes all the improvements they could make to the city park and stage/Main Street area. The plan was presented before the BMA’s...
Elizabethton VFW adopts local national guard unit
ELIZABETHTON — Members of the Cpt. Lynn H. Folsom VFW Post 2166 have formally presented their pledge of support to the commander and first sergeant of Elizabethton’s local Army National Guard unit, the 776th Support Maintenance Company. Under a program called “Adopt-A-Unit,” the officers and members of Post 2166 voted to formalize their support for the local military unit to support both the soldiers and family members.
