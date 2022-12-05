The rush has started for a season of festive good cheer! The holidays are always so rushed and eventful that comes and goes far too quickly. Be sure to enjoy your family and make some new memories this year. The season is upon us and all the lights and decorations make the town look so festive! Thank you to the Arcanum Garden Club for decorating the flower pots on each corner uptown as well as the lights decorations at Generation Square.

ARCANUM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO