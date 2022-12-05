Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Register for Touch of Glass program
GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library is proud to announce we are now registering patrons for their upcoming Touch of Glass program. Touch of Glass owner Mariah North will return to the library on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to share another of her hands-on stained glass projects. The program will begin at 10 a.m. in the third floor conference room where patrons will be making their very own winter gnome suncatcher.
Daily Advocate
Road Hoggs continue tradition
The Road Hogg Motorcycle Club continued its tradition and once again held its Toys for Tikes toy drive in the City of Greenville on Nov. 27. Hundreds of toys were collected that will be finding homes with local children. The club thanked the people of Darke County for helping make a lot of kids hapy this holiday season. “We greatly appreciate you.
Daily Advocate
Painting and ornaments help Boys & Girls Club
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Boys & Girls Club is currently taking bids on a one-of-a-kind watercolor painting by Paul Ackley. The painting features the Community Christmas Tree located in the Annie Oakley Park. In addition to owning the original, the Boys & Girls Club is also offering art lovers...
Daily Advocate
Talented clubs deck the halls of museum
GREENVILLE — The spirit of joy and merriment at the Garst Museum is abundant as we step into this holiday month of December. Thanks to the talent and design skills of the area organizations, nearly every room within the museum showcases a cleverly embellished evergreen tree. Almost a Christmas...
Daily Advocate
‘Tis the season to be of good cheer
The rush has started for a season of festive good cheer! The holidays are always so rushed and eventful that comes and goes far too quickly. Be sure to enjoy your family and make some new memories this year. The season is upon us and all the lights and decorations make the town look so festive! Thank you to the Arcanum Garden Club for decorating the flower pots on each corner uptown as well as the lights decorations at Generation Square.
Daily Advocate
27th annual Lions Clubs Teddy & Friends blood drive
GREENVILLE — Give your support to the holiday season blood supply and to young patients at Wayne Healthcare by donating at the 27th annual Darke County Lions Clubs Teddy Bears & Friends Community Blood Drive Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.
The Foodbank to host drive-thru distribution event today
TROTWOOD — The Foodbank, Inc. is set to host a drive-thru food distribution at the Salem Mall in Trotwood today. Trotwood and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance can head to the Salem Mall located off Shiloh Springs Road, Thursday, December 8., between 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to pick up some food, according to a spokesperson with The Foodbank.
dayton.com
10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts
Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them
For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
Daily Advocate
Ansonia Legion gives back to community
ANSONIA — The Ansonia American Legion Post 353 recently held their distribution of funds for community organizations. Nearly 15 organizations received the funds that will ultimately benefit the community as a whole. Post 353 Commander Jennifer Anthony explained the funds are raised through the events hosted by the Legion....
Daily Advocate
Learn about graphics in small business session
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Greenville Association are pleased to announce the next installment of their Small Business Sessions. These virtual meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon. The next Session will be held...
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
dayton.com
16 of Dayton’s favorite bars to visit with holiday guests this month
An alphabetical list of area bars that have been winners or finalists in our Best of Dayton contest in recent years. Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2019. Second place 2017. 889 S Main St, Centerville | (937) 435-3150 | Facebook. Bargo’s Grill & Tap. Best of Dayton...
Daily Advocate
Christmas Truce discussed at WACO
TROY — On Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., WACO will have its third lecture of the 2022-23 Aviation Lecture Series with a presentation by Bill Albers, entitled “Christmas Truce on the Western Front.”. World War I, the so-called Great War was only five months old and there were...
Two Dayton rescue puppies headed to Puppy Bowl XIX
DAYTON — Dayton will be represented in the upcoming puppy bowl next year!. Nugget and Juniper from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will compete in Puppy Bowl XIX next February. >>Preble County Chihuahua, 22, looking to break record for ‘Oldest Living Dog’. They’ll be on Team Fluff...
Daily Advocate
Donors needed for 12 Days of Giving blood drive
DARKE COUNTY — Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the Bradford High School community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Ave. A blood drive...
Daily Advocate
GHS plans instrumental concert
GREENVILLE — A free concert will be given by the Greenville High School Instrumental Music Department on Thursday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., in the Greenville Senior High School Gym. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert will feature the GHS Wind Symphony, Jazz Scene and...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Ohio
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
1017thepoint.com
PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
