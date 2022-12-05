Read full article on original website
Related
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months and older
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday amended emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include kids 6 months and older.
Medidata Receives Prestigious Innovation Award from Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, has been honored by the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its 2022 Innovation in Regulatory Science Award for Medidata Link. This technology breakthrough, based on Medidata’s Rave EDC (electronic data capture) allows sponsors and regulators to connect and analyze once-disparate data sources to bridge the gap between the clinical trial and real world information sources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005087/en/ Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA CEO Susan Winckler (left) Medidata co-CEO Sastry Chilukuri (right) (Photo: Business Wire)
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decades long battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes.
Comments / 0