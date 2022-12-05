NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, has been honored by the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its 2022 Innovation in Regulatory Science Award for Medidata Link. This technology breakthrough, based on Medidata’s Rave EDC (electronic data capture) allows sponsors and regulators to connect and analyze once-disparate data sources to bridge the gap between the clinical trial and real world information sources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005087/en/ Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA CEO Susan Winckler (left) Medidata co-CEO Sastry Chilukuri (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

