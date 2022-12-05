Read full article on original website
Beattie Steps Down as Tumwater Head Coach
After six years in charge of the Tumwater football program, Bill Beattie announced his intentions to step down as the Thunderbirds’ head coach Monday. Beattie went to Tumwater in his own high school days, entering as a freshman in Sid Otton’s first year with the Thunderbirds and playing from 1974-77. Four decades later in 2017, he became the one to replace Otton, after the winningest coach in Washington high school football history retired following the 2016 season.
q13fox.com
Attorney: Yelm coach incited attack from fan
Pierce County Sheriff's deputies say a teen attacked a Yelm football coach after their win against Bellevue last week. The teen's lawyer says the coach incited the attack.
KXRO.com
Open House tonight for Westport Light State Park golf course proposal
Tonight in Westport, the public is invited to an in-person open house with Washington State Parks department to update the public on the progress and status of ongoing master planning efforts at Westport Light State Park to consider a Scottish-style links golf course sited within the park. State Parks have...
GraysHarborTalk
Summit Pacific Medical Foundation Rings in the Season with Harbor Lights Holiday Laser Light Show
You know what makes Christmas carols and twinkling holiday lights even better? Lasers. For the third year, Summit Pacific Medical Foundation, Timberland Bank and the Port of Grays Harbor’s annual Harbor Lights Holiday Laser Light Show welcomes families to their festive extravaganza December 14 and 15. Co-sponsor, Slick Lasers created a whole new program to kick off the fun from the Satsop Business Park.
lhsledger.org
Jollibee Opening in Tacoma Mall
Jollibee, a fried chicken chain originated from the Philippines, will be opening up a restaurant in the Tacoma mall. This will be the second Jollibee in Washington, one restaurant is already established in Tukwila. They are expecting the fried chicken restaurant to open at the end of 2023/early 2024. What...
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
thetacomaledger.com
Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers
Stopping at Granola’s for frozen yogurt, grabbing a pair of oddly-shaped ‘70s sunglasses at UXC, getting a haircut at London’s On The Ave, buying a Tacoma beanie at Bleach, seeing a show at The Swiss – watching bustling groups of students laughing and running to catch the Link – this is a vision of Downtown Tacoma that is long gone. All of these businesses are now closed.
Supporters create tribute video to mark 1 year since Oakley Carlson's disappearance
GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — A school principal first called Grays Harbor detectives with concerns about a 5-year-old girl’s whereabouts on Dec. 5, 2021. One year later, Oakley Carlson has not been found. Detectives now believe Carlson, from Oakville, Washington, was last seen alive in February of 2021. Supporters...
Chronicle
Ocean Prime: Chef to Open His First Restaurant in Chehalis at Former Kit Carson Location
Having closed in September 2021, the longtime home of the Kit Carson Family Restaurant in Chehalis stayed vacant for about a year before Seattle Chef Eyner “Rene” Cardona began renovating the building in preparation to open his first restaurant, Ocean Prime, a family dining experience. He is now...
Chronicle
No Injuries Reported in Travel Trailer Fire in Centralia
Two people were displaced following a fire that destroyed a travel trailer in the 300 block of South Silver Street on Tuesday night. “The good news is no injuries (were reported). Confined pretty much to the building of origin and we’re just trying to figure (the cause) out,” said Riverside Fire Chief Mike Kytta.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Tacoma shelter to take in more than 40 cats, kittens living in same home, some inside walls
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is taking in dozens of cats and kittens that were found living in the same home, with some of the cats living inside walls. On Nov. 30, members of Tacoma Animal Control began bringing cats from the home...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound
PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday. Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch. A viewer shared video of...
q13fox.com
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
KXRO.com
$6.3 million will be used to purchase an Ocean Shores hotel; saves jobs
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that his Department is investing $981 million to “help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses and entrepreneurs” in 47 states, Guam and the Virgin Islands. “Rural people provide the everyday essentials...
thurstontalk.com
Autism Acres Provides a Free Place for Families with Special Needs to Celebrate and Play in Thurston County
Isolated. Forgotten. Overwhelmed. These are emotions that families with kids with special needs often feel, shares Sarah Young. She would know. She and her husband Allan have three boys, all with autism. They found it harder and harder to get out and do things with other families. They found that even churches were not set up to handle the needs of their boys. That’s when they felt led to start Autism Acres in Rochester, a space for kids with special needs to run, play, meet others and most importantly, be themselves. And it’s offered free of charge.
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
Chronicle
Police Department: ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Found in Centralia
A colorful form of fentanyl law enforcement officials fear could appeal to children has been found in Centralia, according to a Tuesday news release by the Centralia Police Department. At about 5:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked at a business in the 800 block...
KOMO News
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
Tacoma father considering lawsuit after daughter attacked by student at Baker Middle School
A male student was caught on camera beating a teenage classmate inside a school hallway. Now the victim’s father is calling for action. The assault happened eight days ago in the hallway at Baker Middle School. Jamar Pollard says Tacoma school officials took too long to stop the beating...
Are there any good roller skating rinks around Tacoma?
I want to take my daughter roller skating because I think this sport looks very cool. Do you have any recommended venues or places?
