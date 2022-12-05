The New Orleans Pelicans are atop the Western Conference standings and making good on their championship aspirations with dominance at both ends. With a 104-98 win over the Detroit Pistons and a loss by the Phoenix Suns, the New Orleans Pelicans are in first place in the Western Conference. It’s a stunning turnaround from 12 months ago when they were sputtering near the bottom of the conference and worrying about Zion Williamson asking for a trade.

UTAH STATE ・ 45 MINUTES AGO