Argentina's soybean area forecast could fall due to drought -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of a prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soy, but its 2022/23 agricultural season has been badly affected by...
Argentine government says 74.2% of 2021/22 soybean crop sold so far
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. Producers sold 556,000 tonnes in the week of Nov. 24-30,...
GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm to hit highest since September
* Chinese demand, Argentina drought lend support to soybeans * Wheat firm after rebound from one-year low, corn also steady * Market awaits weekly U.S. exports, monthly USDA world outlook (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Thursday to a 2-1/2 month high, supported by optimism about demand from top importer China and concern about drought in Argentina's crop belts. Wheat edged up to add to Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn ticked up from a three-month lows struck this week, supported by a bounce in crude oil. Movements in grains were limited as traders awaited weekly U.S. export data later on Thursday and then monthly world crop forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $14.74-1/2 a bushel by 1258 GMT, after reaching its highest since Sept. 21 at $14.80-3/4. "Talk of improving demand from China plus further indications of dry soils in Argentina helped support the buying," research firm Hightower said in a report. A string of U.S. export sales to China, as well as broader hopes that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will boost demand, have underpinned the soybean market. High temperatures and limited rainfall forecast in early December risk exacerbating drought in major soy exporter Argentina. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. CBOT wheat was up 0.2% at $7.50-3/4 a bushel while corn inched up 0.1% to $6.41-3/4 a bushel. Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies, according to traders. Prices at 1258 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 750.75 1.25 0.17 770.75 -2.59 CBOT corn 641.75 0.50 0.08 593.25 8.18 CBOT soy 1474.50 2.50 0.17 1339.25 10.10 Paris wheat 309.00 2.00 0.65 276.75 11.65 Paris maize 291.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.98 Paris rape 568.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -24.57 WTI crude oil 73.81 1.80 2.50 75.21 -1.86 Euro/dlr 1.05 0.00 0.08 1.1368 -7.52 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)
GRAINS-Wheat steadies after one-year low, soybeans hold firm
* Wheat consolidates after sliding on export competition * Some see wheat losses as overdone with Ukraine war risks * Soybeans supported by China demand, Argentina drought * Markets weigh recession risks, China COVID policy shift (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Wednesday after sliding this week to its lowest in more than a year, as the market weighed cheaper Black Sea supplies against ongoing risks from the war in Ukraine. Soybean futures were higher for a second day, underpinned by signs of increasing demand from China and concerns over drought in Argentina. Corn eased to a new three-month low, pressured by weak export sentiment and a fall in crude oil. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $7.37-1/4 a bushel by 1258 GMT, after dropping on Tuesday to its lowest since October 2021 at $7.23-1/2. Mounting Russian exports, the continuation of a wartime maritime channel from Ukraine and forecast for a record crop in Australia have eased global supply concerns and put attention on uncompetitive U.S. prices. Pakistan bought 950,000 tonnes of wheat, with Russian supplies expected to dominate. But some analysts and traders say U.S. wheat has now regained competitiveness and that the price drop looked overdone. "Prices are returning to the levels of just before the war in Ukraine," consultancy Agritel said in a note. "It seems to us, however, that the story is far from over, and that in addition to the usual winter weather adversities, geopolitics could return to the forefront in the weeks to come." CBOT corn was down 0.1% at $6.36-1/2 a bushel after earlier reaching its lowest since Aug. 23 at $6.35. CBOT soybeans rose 0.5% to $14.62-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that U.S. exporters sold 264,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China, as well as 240,000 tonnes to unknown destinations. Chinese demand for soybeans and other commodities is expected to recover as easing of COVID-19 quarantine rules boosts demand. However, investor reaction to the much-anticipated loosening of China's COVID-19 policy was muted amid renewed concerns about a global economic downturn. Prices at 1258 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 737.25 8.25 1.13 770.75 -4.35 CBOT corn 636.50 -0.75 -0.12 593.25 7.29 CBOT soy 1462.75 7.75 0.53 1339.25 9.22 Paris wheat 307.50 -0.75 -0.24 276.75 11.11 Paris maize 289.00 0.50 0.17 226.00 27.88 Paris rape 572.00 2.25 0.39 754.00 -24.14 WTI crude oil 74.38 0.13 0.18 75.21 -1.10 Euro/dlr 1.05 0.01 0.58 1.1368 -7.37 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)
China Nov soybean imports drop 14% on year to 7.35 mln tonnes - customs
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China imported 7.35 million tonnes of soybeans in November, down 14% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as low river levels in key supplier the United States slowed the flow of beans to export terminals. Imports in the first 11 months of...
GRAINS-Wheat slides to 13-month low; soybeans slip despite demand hopes
CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat dropped on Monday, pressured by higher global supplies despite stronger-than-expected weekly U.S. exports, analysts said. Corn eased, pressured by lower wheat, though dry conditions in South America added support. Soybeans ended lower, underpinned by export demand and strong meal trade, though wheat weighed on the oilseed as well, traders said.
GRAINS-Wheat, corn firm on bargain-buying, China's COVID easing supports soy
HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn inched higher on bargain-buying on Tuesday, a day after a steep drop sent wheat prices to 13-month lows, although bearish factors kept a lid on price rises. Soybeans rose on expectations of a recovery in demand with China easing COVID-19 restrictions.
GRAINS-Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
Market awaits weekly U.S. exports, monthly USDA world outlook. (New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low,...
India says GM technology important for food security, import reduction
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India said on Thursday it was important for it to adopt farming technologies like genetically modified (GM) crops to ensure food security and cut a reliance on imports, as it tries to boost the output of edible oils for its huge population. The environment...
UPDATE 2-WTO rules against U.S. import duties on steel, aluminium, Norway says
OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian foreign ministry said on Thursday a World Trade Organization panel had ruled in Norway's favour against the United States in a case the Nordic country had brought over U.S. import duties imposed in 2018 on steel and aluminium. "The WTO panel's report, which...
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates extend rally on robust demand; rupee drags India market
Demand weak from key-buying destinations - Indian exporter. Some Chinese buyers opting for cheaper Indian variety- traders. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Vietnam rose for a third consecutive week to a near 16-month high on robust demand, while a weaker rupee weighed on rates for the staple from top exporter India.
UPDATE 2-Landslide buries bus in Colombia, at least 33 dead - government
BOGOTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - At least 33 people died when a landslide buried a bus in northwestern Colombia on Sunday, and nine have been rescued alive, the interior minister said. The landslide, caused by strong rains, hit the vehicle between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in...
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -President Biden invites Brazil's Lula to White House
Dec 5 (Reuters) - The latest in Latin American politics today:. Biden invites Brazilian president-elect to the White House. BRASILIA/WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden invited Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit the White House, which may happen after he takes office on Jan. 1. U.S. National...
GRAINS-Wheat rises on strong demand, soybeans supported by China's COVID-19 easing
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures inched higher on Tuesday, rising for the first time in four sessions as strong U.S. weekly exports supported the market. Soybeans gained ground on expectations of a recovery in demand with China gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions, corn prices rose. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies
* Expectations of recovery in Chinese demand support soybeans * Record Russia wheat crop poses stiff competition for U.S. (Adds quote, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, gaining more ground as expectations of demand recovery from top importer China, amid easing COVID-19 curbs and dryness in Argentina, underpinned the market. Wheat dipped after last session's strong gains as prices were weighed down by record Russian supplies, while corn firmed. "Talk of improving demand from China plus further indications of dry soils in Argentina helped support the buying," Hightower said in a report. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.3% to $14.76-1/2 a bushel, as of 0259 GMT, while wheat lost 0.2% to $4.78-1/4 a bushel. Corn rose 0.2% to $6.42-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans are being supported by optimism that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will fuel further exports. China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise. Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies. Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments. Forecasts for a record crop in Australia have also eased global supply concerns and added weight to U.S. wheat markets. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. ET/11:00 a.m. GMT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 a.m. ET/11:00 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. GLOBAL. GERMANY-POLITICS/RAIDS. Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot to install prince. German...
Top palm oil buyer India's Nov imports jump 29% to 1.14 mln T-dealers
MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports jumped 29% in November from a month ago, as a steep discount to rival soyoil and sunoil made buying of the tropical oil lucrative for local refiners, five dealers told Reuters on Tuesday. Higher imports by India, the world's biggest palm...
UPDATE 1-Mosaic temporarily curtails potash production at Canadian mine
(Adds context, CEO comment) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it has temporarily curtailed potash production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine in Canada, citing slower-than-expected demand. Mosaic said in a statement that its inventories are adequate to meet demand in the short...
UPDATE 1-Mexico wants to resolve U.S. energy dispute fast, minister says
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico wants to make swift progress in talks with the United States to resolve an energy dispute to give companies confidence about investing in the country, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Wednesday. Washington and Ottawa in July demanded dispute settlement talks with Mexico...
Watch these 4 factors for an indication of 2023 commodity prices
Wrapping up 2022 and heading into 2023, the global conversation continues regarding the topic of inflation and various measures to fight it. High commodity prices and strong demand continue globally despite the best efforts of political and economic minds. In my opinion, the reality is commodity prices may likely stay firm into 2023 because the major underlying issue has not yet been fixed: low supplies. Low global supplies of grain and low global supplies of energy.
