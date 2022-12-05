* Wheat consolidates after sliding on export competition * Some see wheat losses as overdone with Ukraine war risks * Soybeans supported by China demand, Argentina drought * Markets weigh recession risks, China COVID policy shift (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Wednesday after sliding this week to its lowest in more than a year, as the market weighed cheaper Black Sea supplies against ongoing risks from the war in Ukraine. Soybean futures were higher for a second day, underpinned by signs of increasing demand from China and concerns over drought in Argentina. Corn eased to a new three-month low, pressured by weak export sentiment and a fall in crude oil. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $7.37-1/4 a bushel by 1258 GMT, after dropping on Tuesday to its lowest since October 2021 at $7.23-1/2. Mounting Russian exports, the continuation of a wartime maritime channel from Ukraine and forecast for a record crop in Australia have eased global supply concerns and put attention on uncompetitive U.S. prices. Pakistan bought 950,000 tonnes of wheat, with Russian supplies expected to dominate. But some analysts and traders say U.S. wheat has now regained competitiveness and that the price drop looked overdone. "Prices are returning to the levels of just before the war in Ukraine," consultancy Agritel said in a note. "It seems to us, however, that the story is far from over, and that in addition to the usual winter weather adversities, geopolitics could return to the forefront in the weeks to come." CBOT corn was down 0.1% at $6.36-1/2 a bushel after earlier reaching its lowest since Aug. 23 at $6.35. CBOT soybeans rose 0.5% to $14.62-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that U.S. exporters sold 264,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China, as well as 240,000 tonnes to unknown destinations. Chinese demand for soybeans and other commodities is expected to recover as easing of COVID-19 quarantine rules boosts demand. However, investor reaction to the much-anticipated loosening of China's COVID-19 policy was muted amid renewed concerns about a global economic downturn. Prices at 1258 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 737.25 8.25 1.13 770.75 -4.35 CBOT corn 636.50 -0.75 -0.12 593.25 7.29 CBOT soy 1462.75 7.75 0.53 1339.25 9.22 Paris wheat 307.50 -0.75 -0.24 276.75 11.11 Paris maize 289.00 0.50 0.17 226.00 27.88 Paris rape 572.00 2.25 0.39 754.00 -24.14 WTI crude oil 74.38 0.13 0.18 75.21 -1.10 Euro/dlr 1.05 0.01 0.58 1.1368 -7.37 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)

