Union City, PA

Driver hits cow in Greene Township

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A Union City driver recently struck a cow in Greene Township.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver — a 22-year-old Union City man — was driving west on Turner Road near May Road. A cow walked into the road from the north side of Turner Road. The driver tried to stop but couldn’t and struck the cow.

Ashtabula man sentenced for murder of estranged wife

The vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-150, then left the roadway and hit a fence before coming to a stop. The collision caused disabling damage to the pickup truck.

The driver had a suspected minor injury but was was not transported to a medical facility. Two passengers, a 19-year-old Cambridge Springs woman and a 21-year-old Union City man, were uninjured in the collision.

The accident happened at about 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 23.

