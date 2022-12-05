Driver hits cow in Greene Township

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A Union City driver recently struck a cow in Greene Township.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver — a 22-year-old Union City man — was driving west on Turner Road near May Road. A cow walked into the road from the north side of Turner Road. The driver tried to stop but couldn’t and struck the cow.

The vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-150, then left the roadway and hit a fence before coming to a stop. The collision caused disabling damage to the pickup truck.

The driver had a suspected minor injury but was was not transported to a medical facility. Two passengers, a 19-year-old Cambridge Springs woman and a 21-year-old Union City man, were uninjured in the collision.

The accident happened at about 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 23.

