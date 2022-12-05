Read full article on original website
Fired Up: Fitz explains a big reason for this Kansas State team's success
The question: During a December 5, 2022, appearance on Big 12 This Morning on SiriusXM, host Ari Temken asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about what it has been like covering the Kansas State team that won the Big 12 Championship with a victory over TCU on Saturday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Fired Up: Chris Klieman proves it can happen again at Kansas State just as 12-team playoff nears
The question: During a December 5, 2022, appearance on KCMO Talk Radio in Kansas City, morning host Pete Mundo asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about what this Big 12 football championship means for Kansas State now and going into the future. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
Questions Podcast: What does Kansas State's Big 12 title really mean?
The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after Kansas State's 31-28 overtime victory against TCU in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Now fans want to know what will be the impact of K-State winning the Big 12 trophy. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
Kansas State tight end Konner Fox enters transfer portal
For a third time on Monday, Kansas State has a Wildcat player exiting the program as 247Sports has confirmed Konner Fox's name now appears in the transfer database. A fourth-year junior tight end originally from Reagan High in San Antonio, Tex., the 6-foot-5 player did not record any action this season. Over a career spanning 10 games, Fox departs the Wildcats with just two total receptions for nine yards.
Kansas State fans gear up for New Year's Eve Sugar Bowl showdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State Wildcats have a chance to make more memories this season. "I want to say on behalf of all three of us up here, K-State nation came today, that crowd was electric," said Chris Klieman, Kansas State head football coach. After hoisting the...
Daily Delivery: Kansas State’s top players likely will all play in the Sugar Bowl for each other
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31 in New Orleans, and for everyone wondering if K-State will have players sit out for the NFL Draft, the answer is likely a no. As Fitz explains, he thinks even potential first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who is expected to depart after this junior year for the professional ranks — along with many other players, including Deuce Vaughn and Cooper Beebe, who also may depart early — will play in the Sugar Bowl. Why? Because for them, it's about their teammates and their school more than themselves.
After Kansas State’s big 12 win, Merchandise arrived at a local retail store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Wildcats have won the Big 12 Championship, and now it is time to grab all the K-State merchandise. 13 NEWS stopped by the Rally House on Tuesday to check out the products available for K-State fans to pick up following KSU’s win against TCU on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the championship win is amazing for the college, the big win is also great for the retail stores, like the Rally House, who have seen a monumental influx of customers picking up championship swag.
Looking to follow K-State to the Sugar Bowl? Here’s what it might cost
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State football fans will help fill the Superdome in New Orleans when the Wildcats take on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. We looked into how much you’ll be paying if you want to make the trip. If you don’t...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team.
Every Man a Wildcat
Lathe Cobb graduated from Rose Hill High School in 2019. After high school, he went to Kansas State University with a major in Journalism and Mass Communications. Cobb has been busy since graduating high school. He worked for Butler Community College athletic department doing photography, social media, and broadcasting. He...
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
New barber shop to open in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
Pregnant Kansas mother demands action after brutal dog attack in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – November 2nd is a day Cierra Marrero will never forget. Cierra was brutally attacked by a dog in her own driveway, leaving her with permanent damage in her legs. But, more so, damage to her mental health. Cierra was in her normal routine: go to work, pick up her daughter Kaylee […]
Icy weather possible Thursday morning
6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was already en route to Houston from Belize City to face charges in the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha. An Omaha Public Schools staffer has been charged with sexual assault, but the district said the incident did not...
Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream
After a midterm election that many in Kansas and the country hoped was a return to normalcy, we’re faced with a deeply disconcerting fact. We don’t live in normal times. In Topeka, we saw the worst of bare-knuckle partisanship on Monday. Incoming House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, threatened Democrats’ committee posts if they […] The post Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man wanted in connection with a missing woman from Omaha has been arrested in Belize. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb., has been arrested in Belize. Scott was arrested on Tuesday.
