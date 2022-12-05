Read full article on original website
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated
The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma’s 3-word message for LeBron James after Wizards fall to Lakers
Kyle Kuzma had another eye-popping performance for the Washington Wizards on Sunday night as they hosted his former team in the Capitol One Arena. Kuzma’s 26-point effort wasn’t enough, though, as his Wizards ended up on the receiver end of a 130-119 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s daughter adorably busts out the Griddy after Memphis blow out Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off another big win on Wednesday night as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-102. There were celebrations all around after the victory, and as expected, the players busted out the Griddy after another W. What turned out to be an adorable surprise is how Ja Morant’s daughter Kaari joined the rest of the squad in getting down.
Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion
The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
The real reason Stephen Curry, Warriors lost to Pacers, per Steve Kerr
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ 112-104 loss to the short-handed Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center was shocking. Just because the defending champions’ first home defeat in 10 games stunned, though, hardly means it didn’t feel familiar. “I just thought they came in...
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He recently served as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team and just got hired to coach at Colorado. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022.
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.
After Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, there has been naturally massive excitement and renewed optimism from the fanbase. After all, many see OBJ’s potential addition as a huge boost to the team’s Super Bowl aspirations. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly wants to temper the expectations of fans when it […] The post Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
Jayson Tatum sounds off after embarrassing Suns on their home floor
The Boston Celtics took the Phoenix Suns to the woodshed Wednesday night for a 125-98 statement win over a fellow NBA title contender. The Celtics absolutely dominated Phoenix on both ends of the floor, and that they did that in enemy territory only made the victory even sweeter for Boston fans. However, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum isn’t going to let a victory in a regular season game blind him from the true prize he and his team are eyeing.
Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Brittney Griner’s release from Russia
A thorn was removed in the hearts of everyone in the basketball community after it was announced on Thursday morning that Brittney Griner, after being detained in Russia since February 17, was released in a prisoner swap, ending what was surely a harrowing experience for the Phoenix Mercury center. While there are some contrasting voices, […] The post Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Brittney Griner’s release from Russia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys second-guessing Odell Beckham Jr signing after worrying physical, no workout
The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr seemingly all season long, but after months of free agency speculation, a recent report stated that the Cowboys have concerns about Beckham’s injury recovery from his previously torn ACL, per a league source via Ed Werder. “The Cowboys have concerns after Odell Beckham […] The post Cowboys second-guessing Odell Beckham Jr signing after worrying physical, no workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Najee Harris’ injury update will leave Jaylen Warren fantasy owners fired up
Fantasy football managers had to stress all week last week regarding the status of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s RB1 suited up amid a week full of limited practices with an oblique injury. He logged 17 carries for 86 yards and caught his only target for six yards.
Ja Morant’s insane Michael Jordan-esque hangtime leaves Grizzlies Twitter stunned
There are only a handful of players in NBA history that make you wonder whether they’re human or not. Gravity is an inevitable force and yet some make it seem like defying it is a regular, effortless endeavor. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is one of those players, and he was back to showing off […] The post Ja Morant’s insane Michael Jordan-esque hangtime leaves Grizzlies Twitter stunned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets update from Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.
Crazy stat makes Jayson Tatum, Celtics even scarier
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are the scariest team in the entire NBA. They have the numbers to prove that. While the Celtics have already lost five times this season, it’s worth noting that they have yet to bow down to a Western Conference team. Four of their losses came from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls (two each), while their latest defeat was from the Miami Heat.
Donovan Mitchell roasts Jordan Clarkson for fight with Jonathan Kuminga
The Utah Jazz won a nailbiter of a game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday by a final score of 124-123. Late in the fourth quarter, Jordan Clarkson fouled Jonathan Kuminga hard after the latter pulled down a rebound, and a near-fight broke out between the two. Despite being far smaller than Kuminga, Clarkson […] The post Donovan Mitchell roasts Jordan Clarkson for fight with Jonathan Kuminga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They’ve got to see me’: Pelicans enforcer makes sure rest of NBA knows that Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram are untouchables
Naji Marshall wants everyone to know that he’s got the backs of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The New Orleans Pelicans small forward thinks he can play the role of an enforcer to protect his team’s top assets from getting targeted by opposing players. After a tough 104-98 win against the Detroit Pistons on the […] The post ‘They’ve got to see me’: Pelicans enforcer makes sure rest of NBA knows that Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram are untouchables appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga has to be held back as scuffle with Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ensues
The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz played a highly competitive game on Wednesday night. With the Warriors leading 121-119 and under a minute left, things got contentious. Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson tried driving to the basket and got tangled with Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga went up and blocked the shot and Clarkson […] The post Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga has to be held back as scuffle with Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ensues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
