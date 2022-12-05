ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire US

Princes William and Harry Put Their Differences Aside to Honor Their Late Friend

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flvpg_0jXrFUjD00

Prince William and Prince Harry have a strained relationship these days, but that doesn't mean they've forgotten about their commitments to friends.

The two princes put their disagreements aside this December to co-sign a letter dedicated to a school friend of theirs who sadly died aged 18 in 2002.

The letter was included in the order of service at the 12th annual Henry van Straubenzee Christmas Carol Concert, which serves to raise funds for the Memorial Fund in the late Henry's honor.

Both princes were friends with Henry, but Harry was in his class at Ludgrove Preparatory School. The two royals became joint patrons for the Fund in 2009 , and remain close friends with Henry's brothers Thomas—who is Princess Charlotte's godfather—and Charlie—who is Archie's godfather, Marie Claire previously reported .

"We believe everyone here tonight will agree that what Claire and Alex [van Straubenzee, Henry's parents] have achieved since 2009 is nothing short of extraordinary," the royal brothers wrote (per Hello ! ) .

"As you gather under this roof tonight, the charity is supporting 51 nursery, primary and secondary schools in rural Uganda, where 1,700 projects have been completed and over 35,000 children, each year, are benefitting by receiving education they wouldn't have otherwise had."

William and Harry weren't able to attend the service in person, but it was important for them to pay tribute to Henry. Both Pippa and James Middleton attended, however, as they have done in previous years as well .

"For those of us who knew Henners, we will always miss his mischievous charm and hilarious sense of humor," the two royals continued.

"Henry's legacy will live on through the incredible achievements of what his mum and dad have accomplished over the years.

"As long as funds permit, they will continue to monitor their schools, enduring that the children of south east Uganda receive that vital education, providing the opportunity to escape poverty as they grow up, and hopefully that of their own children in the future.

"Thank you for your continued support in making this possible, and for the everlasting support of the van family who we all love and adore."

Comments / 5

Related
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
seventeen.com

Princess Beatrice Wears Exact Dress Kate Middleton Wore Last Week Amid Claims She's Being "Sidelined"

Hello and welcome, Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice just had a curiously timed twinning dress moment amid reports that King Charles is trying to sideline his niece. It's...a lot! But let's start with last weekend, when Kate and Prince William stepped out for a special commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall, and Kate wore this black dress from Self Portrait:
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
DoYouRemember?

Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Sobbing On Expensive Hermes Blanket

The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary dropped on Thursday, December 1, and a specific photo that shows the Duchess of Sussex crying has generated discussion on social media. The video features a collage of the never-seen-before pictures of the royal couple and why they opted to produce the doc.
shefinds

Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years

Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
OK! Magazine

Absolutely Breathtaking! Kate Middleton Dons Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth's Jewels To King Charles' Banquet — Photos

Though the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, November 22, was King Charles' first since taking the throne, it was Kate Middleton who had everyone talking.The brunette beauty wowed in a white Jenny Packham gown that featured stunning floral embellishments at the shoulders and long split sleeves.The mom-of-three's accessories are what really set the look over the top, as she wore a pair of Princess Diana's earrings, one of Queen Elizabeth II's bracelets and Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara. The outing marks the first time Kate has donned a tiara in nearly three years.In addition to the jewels,...
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy