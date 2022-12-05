Read full article on original website
syracuse.com
Def Leppard, Motley Crue to bring World Tour to JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — More hard rock is coming to the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse next year. Def Leppard and Motley Crue will play at the JMA Dome on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. They’ll be joined by special guest Alice Cooper. Tickets for the show go on sale...
syracuse.com
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Dice
Dice is hoping you’ll take a chance on him! This handsome goof came to the shelter as a stray. He’s about two years old and sixty-two pounds. Dice is part of the doggy playgroup and loves to run around with other doggies at the shelter. He’s been described...
cnycentral.com
Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
Who will lead the 2023 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade? Hint: They might be running
The theme that will run through the 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Syracuse is ... running. It’s actually “Running Through Tipperary.” And that explains the parade committee’s choice for the Grand Marshal and Gael of the Year who will lead the parade on Saturday, March 11.
Beer, BBQ and snow: ACC Network to air ‘3 Day Weekend’ show highlighting Syracuse
A travel show that offers viewers a look at the towns that are home to Atlantic Coast Conference sports teams is about to debut its feature on Syracuse. It will mention basketball, of course, but also showcase a heavy dose of beer, barbecue and snow. The ACC Network’s “3 Day...
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
Cafe Canole Sharing Italian Pies from Utica on QVC Network
Dean Nole and Cafe Canole of New Hartford recently shared their Italian culinary arts on the QVC shopping TV network by selling their Italian pies. Nole explains the Italian delicacy Pasticiotti (pronounced Pasta-Chah'-tee) to the QVC host which are available to be shipped across the country via the shopping network.
Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
syracuse.com
Child poverty falls in Syracuse, but other cities saw much bigger drops, census says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Child poverty in the last five years inched lower in Syracuse, but other large cities around the country saw bigger improvements. Syracuse still has the worst child poverty in the nation among cities with at least 100,000 people at 46.9%, according to new census estimates released Thursday. The city has long had one of the highest rates of child poverty in the nation among big cities.
syracuse.com
Faith Heritage vs. Cato-Meridian Boys basketball
Faith Heritage’s Westin Retzos celebrates one of his 35 points vs. Cato-Meridian Boys basketball at Faith Heritage School, Syracuse, N.Y. Wednesday December 7, 2022. Scott Schild | sschild@syracuse.com Get Photo.
Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors. “I’m sad to see it […]
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
WKTV
Power Sports of Utica acquires DDS Motor Sports
DDS Motor Sports has been acquired by PowerSports of Utica, and it’s a new beginning for both owners. DDS Motor Sports has been acquired by PowerSports of Utica, and it’s a new beginning for both owners.
WKTV
Varick Street improvement project begins in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica will begin revamping the streetscape along Varick Street this week by removing dying trees along the corridor. The trees will be uprooted between Court and Columbia streets. The city plans to upgrade the décor and the street itself by:. Installing new...
cnycentral.com
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant
After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
sujuiceonline.com
Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer
On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
iheartoswego.com
Holly Harrington – December 3, 2022
Holly Harrington, 58, sadly passed away on December 3, 2022 at St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego NY. She was born to George H. Harrington Jr. and Rosemary J. Eason. Holly will be greatly missed by her surviving brothers and sisters: George E. Harrington (Kathy) of North Carolina, Rose M. Harrington of Oswego, Doris A. Matthews (Tanya) of Oswego, and Timothy P. Harrington (Kelly) of Oswego; her Nieces and Nephews: George L. Harrington of North Carolina, Tera El-Hage of Oswego, Ted El-Hage (Shelby) of Oswego, and Darcy Daniszewski (Travis) of Fulton; Great Nieces and Nephews: Thomas Remington, Mary Rose Ladd, and Maren Tala El-Hage.
Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, John Bol Ajak lead Syracuse to easy win vs. Oakland (quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hosted a rare 6 p.m. game Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The 2-8 Oakland Grizzlies were on the menu.
Is There a Lost Treasure from 1875 Near Bear Creek in Hannibal?
Did you know there was a train wreck in 1875 near Bear Creek in Hannibal where many jewels and diamonds were lost and never recovered? It's true and thanks to one local researcher, we now can know more about this legend that just happens to be true. Big thanks to...
