Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Oberlin professor Ron Cheung earns a victory in ‘Jeopardy!’ appearance
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ron Cheung didn’t get to face “Jeopardy!” super champion Cris Pannullo. But Cheung did face the guy who stopped Panullo’s streak at 21 games, Andy Tirrell. And on Wednesday night’s show, Cheung kept Tirrell’s streak to just one game, using a bold...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees flakes
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
Black Nativity, Nutcracker, Hamilton top list of 22 things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Is there a better time in Cleveland than the holidays? The area is brimming with fun, festive events and activities that will make your heart swell and burst with the spirit of the season. But if you’re looking to go to a concert or a show that...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church
MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
Cleveland Jewish News
Emma Claire Ginsberg
Emma Claire Ginsberg will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Emma is the daughter of Meredith and Jeremy Ginsberg of Beachwood and the sister of Simon. She is the granddaughter of Diane and Melvin Ginsberg. Emma attends Gross Schechter Day School. She enjoys rocket building, ice skating and tennis. For her mitzvah project, Emma is collecting donations and assembling baskets for comfort items for patients at Seidman Cancer Center.
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Captures from Cleveland’: Photos Found in Ohio Believed to be Scenes of Old SF
Mark, a collector from Cleveland, Ohio, found old photographs at a yard sale that he believes to be pictures of San Francisco from long ago. These photos have not been expertly verified. If any of our readers have information about the pictures, please leave a comment below. The first two...
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday; here’s why
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday
Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
Guests share rare, $50k Irish whiskey at charity tasting in Lakewood
Gormley's Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000. Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club were $3,500 for the first 19 people.
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Cleveland police to change policies about mass demonstrations after George Floyd protest in 2020 turned violent
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police officials are set to change several policies that will govern the handling of mass protests in the wake of a 2020 protest of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd that turned violent when officers and protesters clashed outside the Justice Center. The city...
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
Beachwood to plant up to 110 trees in 2023; free ‘Nutcracker’ performances Dec. 10 at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council approved on Monday (Dec. 5), without opposition, legislation that will have the city spend up to $40,000 on its 2023 tree planting program. Public Works Director Chris Arrietta said that plans call for 100-110 trees to be planted next year on public properties throughout the city. The city operates an in-house tree program, rather than outsourcing it to a private company.
Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge
I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
Au Jus brings authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches to Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- The recent opening of Au Jus means there’s a new answer to the question of “Where’s the beef?” in Parma. Located at 5875 Broadview Road just south of Snow Road near the border of Parma, Seven Hills and Independence, the mainly take-out joint with roughly half a dozen seats is billed as offering “authentic Chicago-style Italian beef.”
One Ohio City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
OHSAA girls bowling preview: 7 bowlers to watch in 2022-23
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s best bowlers thrived in an exciting finish to the 2021-2022 season. Green, which entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed, had four bowlers finish in the top 21. Makayla Velasquez took home the Division I individual title in her final year, cementing her legacy at Amherst. Will another Comet follow in her footsteps? Or will someone else keep the crown in the cleveland.com coverage area?
