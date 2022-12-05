ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church

MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Emma Claire Ginsberg

Emma Claire Ginsberg will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Emma is the daughter of Meredith and Jeremy Ginsberg of Beachwood and the sister of Simon. She is the granddaughter of Diane and Melvin Ginsberg. Emma attends Gross Schechter Day School. She enjoys rocket building, ice skating and tennis. For her mitzvah project, Emma is collecting donations and assembling baskets for comfort items for patients at Seidman Cancer Center.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
OBERLIN, OH
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Beachwood to plant up to 110 trees in 2023; free ‘Nutcracker’ performances Dec. 10 at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council approved on Monday (Dec. 5), without opposition, legislation that will have the city spend up to $40,000 on its 2023 tree planting program. Public Works Director Chris Arrietta said that plans call for 100-110 trees to be planted next year on public properties throughout the city. The city operates an in-house tree program, rather than outsourcing it to a private company.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge

I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA girls bowling preview: 7 bowlers to watch in 2022-23

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s best bowlers thrived in an exciting finish to the 2021-2022 season. Green, which entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed, had four bowlers finish in the top 21. Makayla Velasquez took home the Division I individual title in her final year, cementing her legacy at Amherst. Will another Comet follow in her footsteps? Or will someone else keep the crown in the cleveland.com coverage area?
AMHERST, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
