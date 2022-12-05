Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Fighting cancer is more efficient at dawn, study finds
The ability of tumors to take hold and grow depends, among other things, on the effectiveness of the immune system in fighting them. Cancer cells, like pathogens, can be identified and targeted by a specific immune response. Building on this, immunotherapy treatments aim to strengthen the immune response to better fight the disease.
MedicalXpress
A signaling pathway within brain cells that regulates how long and how deeply we sleep
A good night's sleep can work wonders for both mind and body. But what is it that determines how much we need to sleep, and what can cause us to sleep more deeply?. In a new study, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have now provided some answers, revealing a signaling pathway within brain cells that regulates the length and depth of sleep.
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies
Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.
MedicalXpress
Patient's own immune cells effective as living medicine for melanoma
A patient's own immune cells, multiplied into an army of billions of immune cells in a lab, can be used as a living medicine against metastatic melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, as the TIL trial has shown. The TIL trial is the world's first comparative phase 3 trial looking into the effect of T cell therapy in melanoma, and solid tumors in general.
labroots.com
How a Master Regulator May be Working to Protect Cancer
Scientists have now discovered yet another way that MYC proteins can promote cancer. MYC has been called a master regulator of the cell; it is a family of transcription factors that plays a crucial role in cell growth, and when MYC is activated, it can drive cancer progression. MYC is even known as "the grand orchestrator of cancer growth and immune evasion," and dysregulation of MYC is one of the most common cellular problems in cancer. When MYC is inactivated in laboratory models, tumors stop growing. Right now, there is no medication that is approved to inhibit MYC although some are in development. Caution must be used when targeting such an important player in the cell, and MYC can lead to cancer through several mechanisms.
MedicalXpress
Drugs to prevent anxiety, stress reactions and inflammation found to reduce risk of metastases after tumor surgery
A short, simple and safe drug treatment developed at Tel Aviv University reduced the risk of the spread of cancer metastases after surgery to remove the primary tumor—according to the first clinical study of its kind conducted among 34 colon cancer patients operated on at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center.
MedicalXpress
The protein behind immunotherapy resistance
Immunotherapy is a cutting-edge approach to treating cancer by turning the patient's own immune system against their tumor. Our increasing knowledge of the mechanisms by which the body regulates immune responses has been transformative to our fight against cancer. But despite success rates, immunotherapy has time and again met with...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better
An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
MedicalXpress
Prunes may help prevent bone loss and preserve bone strength
In the United States, about 10 million adults over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with women four times more likely than men to experience the condition, according to prior research. This is partly due to a decline in estrogen levels at the onset of menopause that results in the loss of bone density. New research led by Penn State shows that eating prunes on a daily basis may help women preserve bone density.
MedicalXpress
Can colorectal cancer be prevented?
Regular screening is one of the most important ways to prevent colorectal cancer (colon and rectal). "Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. And we expect about 50,000 people will die this year from colorectal cancer," says Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist. Everyone...
MedicalXpress
Netflix psychiatrist Phil Stutz says 85% of early therapy gains are down to lifestyle changes—is he right?
Jonah Hill's Netflix documentary, "Stutz," is an insightful journey into the mind of his therapist, renowned psychiatrist Phil Stutz. Hill delves into Stutz' model of care, creatively using visual depictions of key concepts and "tools" drawn by Stutz himself. This model is founded upon one's relationship with their physical body....
MedicalXpress
Research illuminates approaches for long-term hearing loss treatment
About 430 million people around the world experience disabling hearing loss. In the United States, approximately 37.5 million adults report some trouble hearing. Hearing loss can happen when any part of the ear or the nerves that carry information on sounds to the brain do not work in the usual way.
MedicalXpress
Researchers analyze factors contributing to high levels of esophageal cancer in Tanzania
Cancer in Tanzania is an increasing health problem, particularly esophageal cancer, which represents the third most common cancer in men and the fourth most common cancer in women. In a new study published in the Journal of Cancer Epidemiology, Associate Professor Ghada Soliman and colleagues investigated the link between poverty,...
MedicalXpress
Largest study of its kind reveals adjuvant chemotherapy improves overall survival for pancreatic cancer patients
Today, the University of Colorado Cancer Center released new research that showcases chemotherapy treatment before and after surgery for pancreatic cancer as the most effective combination for patients. The study findings were published in JAMA Oncology and led by Marco Del Chiaro, MD, division chief of surgical oncology in the...
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
Researchers Explore CAR-T Therapy as a Potential Cure for HIV
The first clinical trial participant has been treated with an experimental CAR-T cell therapy, a “living drug” that could lead to a functional cure, or long-term HIV remission without antiretroviral drugs, according to an announcement from Caring Cross. The anti-HIV duoCAR-T therapy uses engineered T cells to target HIV-infected immune cells and potentially eliminate the viral reservoir. The study is currently recruiting participants in Sacramento and San Francisco.
MedicalXpress
Many genes linked to alcohol and tobacco use are shared among diverse ancestries
Penn State College of Medicine researchers have co-led a large genetic study that identified more than 2,300 genes predicting alcohol and tobacco use after analyzing data from more than 3.4 million people. They found that a majority of these genes were similar among people with European, African, American and Asian ancestries. The team's results were published in Nature on Dec 7.
MedicalXpress
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
