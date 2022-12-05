Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Deal Is Back
Earlier this year, LEGO launched a Creator Expert-level set based on the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 time machine featured in The Back to the Future series. LEGO is selling it for $199.99, but you can find it here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $170. That matches its all-time low price, and brings back a popular holiday deal that Amazon ran earlier this month. The 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine set will include 1,872 pieces and minifigures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly. Read on for all of the details.
ComicBook
Leaked Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Reveal Another Unannounced Character
The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn't set to release until next year, but it seems that a McDonald's promotion has leaked way ahead of time! Twitter user @Kikaim has shared images of eight toys that will apparently release in Japanese Happy Meals this month. As @Kikaim notes, it appears these were planned to launch alongside the movie, which was initially set to release this month before getting pushed back to April 7th. While the promotion mostly centers on the main characters, it will also include someone that hasn't been revealed for the movie just yet!
ComicBook
Netflix Allowing More Users to Join "Secret Club" to Screen Movies and Shows Before They Premiere
Netflix is letting more people get the chance to view upcoming shows and movies early. In a new report from Gizmodo, it seems that some users are reporting the red brand opening up its doors to the "Secret Preview Club." Earlier this year, it was discovered that Netflix had a system for certain users to preview upcoming titles and give feedback after watching them. Understandably, the rush to try and get into the program was absolutely wild. But, not everyone got their golden ticket to seeing stuff a bit early. That's set to change with some of these emails getting out on social media and other sites. It seems like the streamer is trying to refine strategy as it has faced a bit of upheaval in the last few years. (The CEO is now claiming that all of their problems are down to password sharing, which the user base is collectively rolling their eyes at.) Check out what the original "Secret Preview Club" emails had to say down below.
ComicBook
Xbox Event Lets Fans Play 23 New Games for Free
Xbox is once again giving fans a chance to check out a bunch of unreleased games through the ID@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event. The event is live now and is set to run through December 12th. In total, the event will feature demos for 23 games, all of which will be available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The demos include several previously announced games, as well as some that are being revealed for the very first time. The list of games includes:
ComicBook
McDonald's Selling 50-Cent Cheeseburgers This Week
This week, you can get a double cheeseburger from McDonald's for only 50 cents. Thursday and Friday will see a lot of people filing into physical locations to get a cheap lunch. Now, usually, a double cheeseburger is $2.89. But, When you order within the app and use the pick-up option, you can snag the menu item for that rock-bottom price. As McDonald's opens up its SZN of Sharing promotional season, you can expect a lot more deals like this to materialize throughout December.
ComicBook
PS4 Discounts One of the Best Games of All-Time to Only $3.99
One of the best games of all-time has received a drastic discount for the better part of the next month on PlayStation 4. Around this time every year, Sony's PlayStation Store rolls out a number of incredible deals for various titles that are playable across PS4 and PS5. And while many PlayStation fans are likely looking to get discounted versions of recent releases, some of the best sales often happen to be associated with titles from yesteryear. Once again, this has proven to be true with a new markdown on one of the most beloved duologies ever.
ComicBook
GTA Online Giving Grand Theft Auto Players New, Free Car
GTA Online players were tasked recently with a new community challenge from Rockstar Games. In true Grand Theft Auto fashion, the objective was to steal a ton of money through the game's Heists, and if players could accomplish the goal of stealing a collective GTA$2 trillion, they were promised a surprise reward. Players went above and beyond that goal already, and to make good on the promise, Rockstar said it'd be giving everyone a free vehicle.
ComicBook
Netflix's Troll Sets Major Record for Streamer
Netflix's recent original movie Troll proved to be a big hit over the weekend as the Norwegian kaiju movie quickly jumped up to become the #1 film in the US for much of the past week. Now we know just how big of a hit the series actually is though with Netflix's latest viewership numbers confirming that Roar Uthaug's has set a major record for the streamer. According to the weekly Top 10, Netflix revealed that Troll was watched over 75.86 million hours in its first week, giving it the biggest premiere week ever for a non-English language feature film on the platform...ever.
ComicBook
HBO Max Returns to Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video subscribers will once again have the chance to catch up on the hit Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon. Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon announced HBO Max is available again as a subscription channel on Prime Video. HBO Max was previously an option on Prime Video, but today marks the premium streaming service's return to Amazon. Starting today, Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month, the same price that HBO Max is offered as a single subscription through its own app. As an added bonus, subscribers will also have access to the combined HBO Max/discovery+ streaming service once it's finalized. There are reports Warner Bros. Discovery is vetting the combined name "Max."
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Introduces Its Third Horseman
While Chainsaw Man's first anime season is underway thanks to Studio MAPPA, the manga is continuing to follow Denji and some very new characters to the series. With the second part of the Weekly Shonen Jump series focusing on the War Devil and the young girl who has struck a bargain with it, the series has revealed that the Control and War Devils are two of the four horsemen, as this latest manga chapter also introduces the third horseman.
ComicBook
Pokemon Star Teases Goh's Future in the Anime
Pokemon has had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is about to wind up things even further. While sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to rise, all eyes are on the anime ahead of Gen 9. The wait is on to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and of course, the question has come up about whether Goh tags along. And now, one of the show's stars is teasing where the trainer will go next.
ComicBook
GTA Online Confirms Major Long-Requested Features Coming in New Update
GTA Online is adding some major features that have been requested by fans for years now. GTA Online is a total juggernaut and seemingly shows no signs of slowing down. Having just released a new Xbox Series X|S and PS5 version earlier this year, the game is taking on a new generation of hardware and will seemingly continue to be updated on these new platforms for the foreseeable future. As of right now, no one knows when the next Grand Theft Auto game will release, so Rockstar Games is hunkering down on GTA Online to ensure fans have something to do for the next few years.
ComicBook
Marvel Just Introduced New Variants of Vision, Cable, and More
Both the Marvel and DC franchises have had fun with the concept of multiversal doppelgangers, reimagining the iconography of certain characters in a near-infinite number of ways. One of the latest comic examples of this is The Variants, a miniseries taking Jessica Jones on a multiversal journey. That all culminated in an epic final issue that debuted this week — and happened to debut new versions of some other recognizable Marvel heroes. Spoilers for The Variants #5 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Update Adds Highly-Requested Feature, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok has received a new update that finally adds one of the most highly-requested features to the game. Since Ragnarok launched nearly a month ago, fans have been waiting for the latest first-party PlayStation title to receive a Photo Mode. And while developer Santa Monica Studio promised that this feature would be coming a bit later than expected, this new patch for God of War Ragnarok has finally added Photo Mode to the experience.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022 Available Now
Sony has today pushed live the latest round of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Within the past week, Sony unveiled the lineup of three new titles that would be coming to PS Plus Essential for the month of December 2022. And while the quality of PS Plus is almost always in flux, it seems like the service is ending the year on a very high note.
Comments / 0