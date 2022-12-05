Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Super Smalls Red Carpet Mega set, $39; LeBron James’ daughter, Zhuri, is a fan of the brand that also offers “power lunch” rings; supersmalls.com Super Smalls Red Carpet Mega Set $39 Buy now More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 9 Best E-Readers and Tablets For Reading Books, From Budget-Friendly to Screens for Power BookwormsThe Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for MenThe 20+ Best Winter Moisturizers for Every Skin Type Rainbow Bright Rey to Z personalized pom-pom hat; $29 (sizes 6 months to 6 years and up), reytoz.com Rey to Z Personalized Pom-Pom Hat $29 Buy now T-Riffic The Row Kids embroidered stegosaurus (left) and T-rex (right) cashmere knits for dino-loving littles, $690 each (sizes 2 years to 10 years), net-a-porter.com Beverly Hills Baby Neiman Marcus kids’ Swarovski crystal-embellished Mercedes G63 electric ride-on car, $32,000, exclusively at Neiman Marcus and neimanmarcus.com Superhero Swag Juniper Books Heroes of Marvel collection with the origin stories of Spider-Man, Captain America and Black Panther; $225, juniperbooks.com Juniper Books Heroes of Marvel Collection $225 Buy now BFFs Choose Friendship My Friendship Bracelet Maker with precut threads to craft up to 20 bracelets; $23, goop.com Choose Friendship My Friendship Bracelet Maker $23 Buy now This story first appeared in the Nov. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

18 MINUTES AGO