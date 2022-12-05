Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Reel Tok features Lindsey Gurk’s skits, songs and style
Reel Tok with Kayla: Lindsey Gurk is a mom of two young children and internet famous for her comical impressions of them. All this happened yesterday before 2pm. She’s figured out how to get through every gate and lock. 😳 #toddlermom #toddlermomlife #momhumor #parenthood #momcomedy #fyp. ♬ original...
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Brits Rising Star award: British girlband Flo beat Nia Archives and Cat Burns
Flo have become the first group to win the Brits Rising Star award (formerly known as the Critics’ Choice award). The British girl group beat producer Nia Archives and songwriter Cat Burns to the prize. In a statement they described themselves as “shocked and grateful” at releasing their first music and winning a Brit award in the same year.
The Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for Kids
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Super Smalls Red Carpet Mega set, $39; LeBron James’ daughter, Zhuri, is a fan of the brand that also offers “power lunch” rings; supersmalls.com Super Smalls Red Carpet Mega Set $39 Buy now More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 9 Best E-Readers and Tablets For Reading Books, From Budget-Friendly to Screens for Power BookwormsThe Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for MenThe 20+ Best Winter Moisturizers for Every Skin Type Rainbow Bright Rey to Z personalized pom-pom hat; $29 (sizes 6 months to 6 years and up), reytoz.com Rey to Z Personalized Pom-Pom Hat $29 Buy now T-Riffic The Row Kids embroidered stegosaurus (left) and T-rex (right) cashmere knits for dino-loving littles, $690 each (sizes 2 years to 10 years), net-a-porter.com Beverly Hills Baby Neiman Marcus kids’ Swarovski crystal-embellished Mercedes G63 electric ride-on car, $32,000, exclusively at Neiman Marcus and neimanmarcus.com Superhero Swag Juniper Books Heroes of Marvel collection with the origin stories of Spider-Man, Captain America and Black Panther; $225, juniperbooks.com Juniper Books Heroes of Marvel Collection $225 Buy now BFFs Choose Friendship My Friendship Bracelet Maker with precut threads to craft up to 20 bracelets; $23, goop.com Choose Friendship My Friendship Bracelet Maker $23 Buy now This story first appeared in the Nov. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
WISH-TV
CoolRevolution co-founder showcases expanded cooling, breathable sleepwear line
Two years ago, Laura Musall, CoolRevolution cofounder, joined us back when her company was fairly new, and now, wow! It’s surely expanded!. She joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what’s new with the brand, what makes their products unique, what she’s learned as an entrepreneur and more.
WISH-TV
Comedian Robyn Schall to perform at Indy’s Helium Comedy Club Wednesday
Comedian Robyn Schall is headlining at Helium’s Comedy Club in Indianapolis on Wednesday, December 7. She joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a preview of what you can expect from her on stage. Robyn Schall Bio:. Robyn Schall is a NY-based stand-up comedian, actress and host...
