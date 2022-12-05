Read full article on original website
Autoblog
2023 Chrysler Pacifica Review: Hybrid is still the one to get, but it's pricey
This rating is for the Pacifica Hybrid whereas the V6-only Pacifica gets a 7. Both are blessed with compelling design and features, including great in-car tech. The V6-only model stands out with its Stow 'N Go seats, but the Hybrid gets exceptional fuel economy that's a huge advantage over other vans.
Carscoops
New 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper Celebrates 40 Years Of Minivans
Chrysler is the brand that invented the minivan more than 40 years and six generations ago, and now it’s celebrating that rich history of hauling families with a new special edition of its latest minivan: the Pacifica Road Tripper. Largely an appearance package, the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper...
Ram Needs a 2023 Ford Transit Trail Competitor
Ford is shaking up the camper van world with the 2023 Transit Trail. It's time for Ram to build a competitor. The post Ram Needs a 2023 Ford Transit Trail Competitor appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum?
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum is loaded with great standard features. Here's how much it costs. The post How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
torquenews.com
New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style
Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2 Most Reliable Nissan Models of 2022 According to Consumer Reports Owner Surveys
The Nissan Altima and Rogue are two of the most reliable options the company has to offer. The post The 2 Most Reliable Nissan Models of 2022 According to Consumer Reports Owner Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota Highlander: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Toyota Highlander is the Swiss Army Knife of SUVs. It combines power, reliability, comfort, space, and efficiency into one neat package. For 2023, there's a new turbocharged engine replacing the beloved V6. This generation of Highlander from Toyota is now a four-cylinder only in the USA. The hybrid model remains, but the standard engine is now a 2.4-liter four-cylinder. So, how does it stack up against its competitors and previous Highlander models? Is the Highlander still a class leader among SUVs? Let's dive into it and examine the new 2023 Toyota Highlander.
Everything You Need to Know About the Lucid Air Pure — Lucid’s Affordable Take On Its Electric Luxury Sedan
The Lucid Air Pure is an electric luxury sedan with similarities Tesla Model S. We discuss range, specs, and more. The post Everything You Need to Know About the Lucid Air Pure — Lucid’s Affordable Take On Its Electric Luxury Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Is Hard to Hate but Not Great on Paper
As an expensive full-size truck, the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone might seem impractical on paper. But, driving it proves otherwise. The post The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Is Hard to Hate but Not Great on Paper appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Reasons Why the Chevy Avalanche Truck Bed Looked Like That
The Chevy Avalanche had many features that were ahead of its time. The post 2 Reasons Why the Chevy Avalanche Truck Bed Looked Like That appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon Have Only 1 Engine Option, Here’s Why
Chevy and GMC have always had similar options for their pickup trucks. The post Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon Have Only 1 Engine Option, Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
J.D. Power’s 6 Most Awarded Car Brands of 2022
From J.D. Power quality survey data collection, here's a look at the six most-awarded and top-rated car brands of 2022. The post J.D. Power’s 6 Most Awarded Car Brands of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2016 Nissan Maxima: Used Car Specs, Reviews, and Most Common Problems
Is a used Nissan Maxima a valuable investment, or is buying one a mistake? And is a 2016 Nissan Maxima still worthy of Nissan's 4DSC trademark? The post 2016 Nissan Maxima: Used Car Specs, Reviews, and Most Common Problems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
Top Speed
Japan Sheds Light On What The Next Mazda MX-5 Miata Would Be Like
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the benchmark for affordable fun in a sports car. The small Japanese roadster has been “the answer” since 1989 and currently, the model is in its fourth generation. The ND generation has been around since 2015 and has gone through three different phases. While Mazda’s intent is to keep the Miata old-school, the Japanese automotive publication Best Car Web, shared details about a BEV roadster that could be the next Miata. Will the next-generation MX-5 be an EV or will it co-exist with its combustion-powered equivalent? Here’s what we know so far.
