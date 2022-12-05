What are the Fortnite Augments and how to activate them

Fortnite Augments are possibly the biggest change made to the battle royale in this fresh chapter we're beginning, as they introduce a whole new mechanic to the game that can affect your approach to the match in progress. By activating augments you can get access to additional abilities, as well as receiving certain weapons and items to aid you in your quest for a Victory Royale.

Some of these Fortnite Augments are incredibly useful, for example letting you travel around in vehicles without consuming fuel or redeploy your glider at any point. There's even one you'll unlock as your increase your Fortnite progress that will always show you the location of the next storm circle, giving you a huge intel advantage over your opponents. If you want to know more about this new system, we've got the lowdown on all of the available Fortnite Augments and how to activate them.

How to activate augments in Fortnite

Your first choice of Fortnite Augments will appear around two and a half minutes into a match, then a new pair will be added every further two and a half minutes until all four slots are available. This is represented by a short countdown then a 'Ready!' notification at the side of the screen, at which point you can press right on the d-pad to open the menu to activate augments in Fortnite.

For each of the four available slots you'll be presented with two Fortnite Augments to choose between, from the selection you've unlocked so far. You can also reroll by following the prompt at the bottom to get two new choices – this is free the first time in a match, but subsequent rerolls will cost you 100 bars each. To activate augments in Fortnite, simply highlight the one you want to use then press the right trigger to select it and start reaping the benefits.

What Fortnite Augments are available

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You start the new chapter with a selection of Fortnite Augments available, and more are added to your collection as you progress through the battle pass. Here are all of the augment options, including those you'll unlock as you play, along with details of the buffs they provide if selected:

Fortnite Augments: Combat

First Assault

The first bullet in the magazine of your assault rifle deals bonus damage.



Pistol Amp

Pistols have greatly increased magazine size.



Light Fingers

Weapons using light ammo reload faster.



Bow Specialist

Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time.



Mechanical Archer

Receive a Explosive and Shockwave Bow.



Demolitions Munitions

Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures.



Rifle Recycle

Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.



Tactical Armory

Grants a Rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.



Chug Gunner

Receive a Chug Cannon

Fortnite Augments: Game Changer

Aerialist

Gain the ability to deploy your glider.



Forecast

You can always see the next storm circle.

Fortnite Augments: Mobility & Scouting

More Parkour

Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling.



Supercharged

Vehicles you're inside do not consume fuel and have increase health.



Bloodhound

Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration.



Bush Warrior

You regenerate health and partial shields whilst inside large foliage.



Party Time

Gain Balloons over time.



Tricked Out

Entering a Car or Truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it.



Rushing Reload

Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped Shotgun.



Storm Mark

When the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration.



Soaring Sprints

Jump much higher and with lower gravity while sprinting.

Fortnite Augments: Looting