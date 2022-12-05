ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet passive farming tip lets trainers be lazy

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4223C0_0jXrF8di00

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player has shared a game-changing tip that allows trainers to passively farm XP and level up their Pokemon with minimal effort.

As shared on TikTok by NerdyNineTales (with help from YouTuber Dan Berr ), there's actually a way to farm XP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet whilst also doing other things like watching TV or scrolling through your phone. Just like the video shows, all players need to do is head to a specific part of the map and auto-battle a bunch of Golduck.

More specifically, players need to head to the area located to the left of Fury Falls on Scarlet and Violet's map. Once here, you'll find a pit full of Golduck just waiting to be fought by your lead Pokemon. The Pokemon you use is up to you however the video's creator suggests using Meowscarada or Flapple for the best results.

Once your Pokemon of choice is auto-battling the Golduck, players should jump up onto the edge of the pit and watch from a distance. This should result in your Pokemon continually knocking out the Golduck and racking up that XP for you, all while you're busy doing other things.

There is a slight catch to this method though, although mostly a "passive" technique, occasionally players will need to reset their Pokemon to get it working again. This is still much more laid back than a regular battle though and still allows for some uninterrupted Netflix watching.

This isn't the first person to find a loophole in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since its release last month. Just recently, another player shared their technique for cheesing Ditto raids with their worst Pokemon . Another sneaky individual has also found an easy way to earn Let's Go steps - by doing fewer steps.

Just getting started with the gen 9 game? Take a look at our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tips to get a head start.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Independent

Viewers criticise ‘disrespectful’ curtsy scene in Harry and Meghan docuseries: ‘Is that meant to be funny?’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided fans with a scene in their new Netflix docuseries, in which the Duchess of Sussex joked about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.The duchess said she wasn’t prepared for the introduction to the British ruler and didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen until just “moments before”.“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,”...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy