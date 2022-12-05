Black Panther: Wakanda Forever breaks another box office record

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has set a new 2022 box office record after its record breaking opening weekend .

Per Variety , Wakanda Forever has become the first movie of 2022 to remain number one at the domestic box office for four consecutive weekends. It added $17.6 million to its domestic total over the first weekend of December, despite competition from the David Harbour-starring Violent Night, which grossed $13.3 million domestically and $20.35 million globally. Black Panther 2 will also soon become the third film of the year to surpass $400 million at the domestic box office.

The first Black Panther film scored a huge $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office and is the fourteenth highest grossing film of all time. It seems unlikely that Wakanda Forever will hit the same high, but, as it stands, it is the seventh highest grossing film of the year, with a global total of over $730 million.

At the moment, Top Gun: Maverick is the highest grossing film of the year and also only the second movie of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office – the other is Spider-Man: No Way Home . But, competition is on the horizon with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water this December 16. The first Avatar movie is the highest grossing film of all time.

Wakanda Forever sees Letitia Wright return as Shuri, along with Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. Newcomers to the line-up include Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, AKA the future Ironheart .

