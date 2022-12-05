Genshin Impact 3.3 release time – Wanderer (Scaramouche) banner starts soon

The Genshin Impact 3.3 release time is nearly here, meaning that you’ll soon be able to add the new kid on the block, Wanderer, to your team if you’re lucky enough. His banner – Wish From Ashes Reborn, to give it its full name – also involves the update’s other new character, Faruzan. Now that the day is drawing closer, Mihoyo has reaffirmed what time the patch releases so you can plan around it accordingly.

Genshin Impact goes down for a five-hour maintenance period at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm on December 6, with the new update going live once that concludes. As such, the Genshin Impact 3.3 release time is 7pm PT / 10pm ET on December 6 and 3am GMT on December 7. Wanderer’s banner goes live simultaneously, so you can wish upon it when update 3.3 is live.

You might want to allow for some wiggle room there in case something happens during maintenance, though that’s fairly rare. Mihoyo confirms that everyone is getting 300 Primogems to make up for the time lost, which works out to 60 Primogems for each hour the servers are down. Don’t worry, though – you’ll get the lump sum regardless of whether maintenance concludes early or not.

As for what Wish From Ashes Reborn fully entails, the five-star character Wanderer is the main attraction, offering players a five-star hypercarry who uses the Catalyst weapon and outputs oodles of anemo damage. The banner also includes a new four-star character called Faruzan, who uses a bow and the anemo element, alongside returning four-star folk Gorou and Yanfei. If you don't fancy Wanderer, a similar banner called Oni's Royale is running simultaneously that swaps the new character for the returning Arataki Itto.

If Wanderer looks familiar, it may be because they initially appeared around two years ago as Scaramouche. They haven't had much screen time, though their role in the 2.0 Inazuma storyline as one of the Fatui Harbingers has earned them plenty of fans.

Alongside a new slate of story content and weapons, Genshin Impact is also getting a light and casual card game you can play against your pals. Unlike other temporary modes the open-world RPG has seen, this one is here to stay.

