FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
flkeysnews.com
Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’
For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection
MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise
Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Hollywood, Florida
Suppose you’re looking to take a trip down south but aren’t sure what to do once you get there; never fear. We have put together this list of things to do in Hollywood, Florida, to make your trip a guaranteed success!. If you’re from somewhere other than Florida...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Department raises over $15K from bike ride to Key West
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department hit their bike pedals for a purpose. Members of the police department raised more than $15,000 through a bicycle ride from Miami to Key West. The money will be donated to Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to veterans, service members and...
pointpubs.com
Former Laundromat in Old Town Pompano Beach to Become Steak and Seafood Restaurant
The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has plans to transform a former laundromat in Old Town into a steak and seafood restaurant with rooftop seating and an indoor/outdoor bar. The CRA recently accepted a proposal from Palm 78 LLC to design, fund, maintain and operate the restaurant on a...
Florida Has One Of The Most Expensive Zip Codes In America
PropertyShark looked into where the wealthiest live in the country, which included one affluent Florida community.
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
HipHopDX.com
Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home
Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
casinonewsdaily.com
Sun Shines on Fla Casino Sale, Application Redacted 98%
The Florida Gaming Control Commission held off on approving the sale of Miami’s Magic City Casino to the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Thursday to allow more information about the sale to reach the public. The pari-mutuel with over 800 slot machines has been owned and operated by the...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Beach hotel
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation in a Miami Beach hotel is underway. Outside of the Sherry Frontenac Hotel, a heavy police presence was seen along Collins Avenue, near 65th Street, Wednesday morning. The incident appeared to have happened around 10 p.m., Tuesday. Two crime scene vans were also...
secretmiami.com
This Little Havana Spot Was Named One Of The Best Decorated Restaurants In The U.S. For The Holidays
With sunny blue skies and 85-degree temps in the middle of December, it’s not easy getting into the Christmas spirit in Miami. But Casa Juancho on Calle Ocho manages to provide an escape and make it feel “more North Pole than South Beach,” according to OpenTable. And we totally agree.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division
Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
wlrn.org
Here's where Miami-Dade students who need school vaccinations can get their shots in December
Miami-Dade County Public Schools, in partnership with the University of Miami Health System Pediatric Mobile Clinic, is offering immunizations and vaccines for students at schools across the district throughout the month of December. Last school year marked a more than 10-year low for kindergarten and seventh-grade Florida students completing all...
WSVN-TV
Florida Commission on Ethics finds Broward Sheriff Tony failed to disclose 1993 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more scrutiny about his past. Officials with the Florida Commission on Ethics said it concluded Tony failed to disclose that he’d shot and killed a man when he was a teenager back in 1993 when Gov. Ron DeSantis was considering appointing him to sheriff.
Miami New Times
Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery Offers Traditional Greek Fare in a Casual Setting
Meraki Hospitality has opened Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery, a casual restaurant that serves authentic Greek fare in South Beach. Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery is the third Meraki concept created by co-owners Alexander Karavias and Giannis Kotsos after their success with Meraki Bistro in Coconut Groove and Downtown Miami. This iteration, however, comes with a twist.
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
