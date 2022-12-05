Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Winter weather making a strong return to Columbia River Gorge, Cascades
PORTLAND, Ore. — An active weather pattern is knocking on the Northwest’s door as we head toward the weekend. Rain will head into the Willamette Valley late Wednesday night. Snow levels in the Oregon Cascades will come down to around 2000 feet. Thursday stays really wet as the...
Incoming: Valley rain and mountain snow headed for the PNW
Storm clouds will move into the Pacific Northwest tonight, bringing a wave of rain and mountain snow that will wash the Willamette Valley and frost the Cascades into next week.
Channel 6000
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
How are people supposed to commute around Portland when the I-5 and I-205 tolls arrive?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In November, we took a look at what you can expect from tolling programs that are currently under development by the Oregon Department of Transportation for parts of I-5 and I-205. There are a couple of reasons for those tolls, they said: to pay for needed road and bridge improvements and to reduce congestion by charging higher rates during peak hours.
Here's what ODOT has in mind for low-income commuters once tolling starts
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past several weeks, we've done some reporting on the Oregon Department of Transportation's plan to introduce tolling on I-5 and I-205 in the Portland metro area. As a result, we've gotten repeated questions about how low-income commuters are supposed to be able to afford the extra financial hit.
kptv.com
First Alert Weather Day: Drivers on high alert for snow through gorge
WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) - Slush and freezing temperatures Sunday made for dangerous driving conditions east of the Portland metro area on Interstate 84. One driver on I-48, Lyndsey Martin, said the snowfall felt like a sudden season change. “I went on a trip to Mexico for a couple of...
kptv.com
ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
‘It’s a last resort’: ODOT aims to deter homeless camping by putting boulders along the freeways
PORTLAND, Ore. — The loud bang of boulders dumped out of construction trucks was muffled Tuesday morning by the constant hum of the freeway. Along I-5 near Delta Park, Oregon Department of Transportation crews dumped piles of rocks in place of homeless camps. “Basically, it’s an aggressive landscaping technique,”...
kptv.com
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
BPA, PGE substations in Clackamas attacked over Thanksgiving holiday: officials
Bonneville Power Administration and Portland General Electric said they had substations that were attacked around Thanksgiving.
KATU.com
Snow totals show biggest amounts fell in on Portland's east side, Cascade foothills, gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has released some snow totals for today's snow event. We want to know how much snow you got as well. Take a measurement and a picture and send it to us on our ChimeIn Portal. The highest totals appear to be in...
Portland metro area breaks snowfall record with Sunday dusting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland metro area’s first snowfall of the season set a record for Dec. 4, with an official tenth of an inch recorded at Portland International Airport. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that the dusting broke the region’s previous record of trace amounts of snow recorded in 1980. Higher-elevation areas in […]
KATU.com
Schools issue 2-hour delays ahead of icy Monday morning commute
PORTLAND, Ore. — After weekend winter weather and freezing overnight temperatures, a few school districts announced 2-hour delays for Monday morning. Transportation officials said they plan to work overnight to address any ice, however, drivers are asked to use caution through the morning commute. As of 5 a.m. Monday,...
kptv.com
1 dead after N. Portland crash involving 3 cars, 1 semi
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a crash involving three cars and a semi-truck in the Sunderland neighborhood early Wednesday evening. Officers first responded to the crash at 4:56 p.m. on Northeast Columbia Boulevard just west of Northeast 33rd Drive. One occupant...
canbyfirst.com
Winter Weather Hits Clackamas County in Time for Holiday Season
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Canby area — and not just because downtown streets, along with businesses and homes throughout the community, have donned their lights, boughs of holly and other traditional holiday finery. Winter weather has also arrived in recent days, with...
Portland records first measurable snow since April
Well, it wasn’t much, at least not in Portland proper. But Portland did see its first measurable snow since April on Sunday, and it was enough to shut down ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo for the evening. Portland International Airport recorded 1/10th of an inch of snow Sunday, according...
kptv.com
Snow arrives as expected today, but morning commute should be okay for most of us
It’s hard to believe, but Portland broke a snowfall record today with 0.1″ officially at the National Weather Service forecast office just east of the airport (122nd & Sandy area). Wait for it...the big total... Yes, just 0.1″ officially fell and that is a record for the date....
KXL
Snow Expected Sunday In Portland Metro Area
Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Portland and the surrounding areas starting at 3:30 am until 6:00 pm Sunday. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western portions of Washington and Columbia Counties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph near the Columbia Gorge, especially this morning.
KGW
Photos: Snow in Portland
Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
Sunday snow in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
KGW
