Portland, OR

Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
kptv.com

First Alert Weather Day: Drivers on high alert for snow through gorge

WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) - Slush and freezing temperatures Sunday made for dangerous driving conditions east of the Portland metro area on Interstate 84. One driver on I-48, Lyndsey Martin, said the snowfall felt like a sudden season change. “I went on a trip to Mexico for a couple of...
kptv.com

ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
kptv.com

Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
KOIN 6 News

Portland metro area breaks snowfall record with Sunday dusting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland metro area’s first snowfall of the season set a record for Dec. 4, with an official tenth of an inch recorded at Portland International Airport. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that the dusting broke the region’s previous record of trace amounts of snow recorded in 1980. Higher-elevation areas in […]
KATU.com

Schools issue 2-hour delays ahead of icy Monday morning commute

PORTLAND, Ore. — After weekend winter weather and freezing overnight temperatures, a few school districts announced 2-hour delays for Monday morning. Transportation officials said they plan to work overnight to address any ice, however, drivers are asked to use caution through the morning commute. As of 5 a.m. Monday,...
kptv.com

1 dead after N. Portland crash involving 3 cars, 1 semi

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a crash involving three cars and a semi-truck in the Sunderland neighborhood early Wednesday evening. Officers first responded to the crash at 4:56 p.m. on Northeast Columbia Boulevard just west of Northeast 33rd Drive. One occupant...
canbyfirst.com

Winter Weather Hits Clackamas County in Time for Holiday Season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Canby area — and not just because downtown streets, along with businesses and homes throughout the community, have donned their lights, boughs of holly and other traditional holiday finery. Winter weather has also arrived in recent days, with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland records first measurable snow since April

Well, it wasn’t much, at least not in Portland proper. But Portland did see its first measurable snow since April on Sunday, and it was enough to shut down ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo for the evening. Portland International Airport recorded 1/10th of an inch of snow Sunday, according...
KXL

Snow Expected Sunday In Portland Metro Area

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Portland and the surrounding areas starting at 3:30 am until 6:00 pm Sunday. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western portions of Washington and Columbia Counties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph near the Columbia Gorge, especially this morning.
KGW

Photos: Snow in Portland

Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
KGW

Sunday snow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
KGW

KGW

