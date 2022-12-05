ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

$400M mixed-use development in Cordova one of largest in decades

MEMPHIS Tenn. — Leaders say a new development coming to Cordova is one of the largest developments in the city in decades.  Instead of the usual shovel dig in the dirt, rain forced developers and Memphis and Shelby County leaders to improvise when it came to breaking ground on The Legacy at Countrywood mixed-use development […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Store owners, shoppers concerned about Oak Court Mall’s future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oak Court Mall is all decked for the holidays, but people who work and shop there are concerned about what will happen in the New Year. According to a foreclosure notice posted Tuesday, the East Memphis mall will be going up for auction at the end of this month. Some business owners […]
MEMPHIS, TN
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fairway Offers Down Payment Assistance To Some First-Time Buyers

The Fairway Community Access program is limited to specific majority-minority communities. The program is available to first-time buyers in communities that include Atlanta; Baltimore; Chicago; Detroit; Memphis, Tenn.; and Philadelphia. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., the third-largest U.S. retail mortgage lender, on Wednesday announced a new program to aid prospective first-time...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mason officials pay off town's debt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
MASON, TN
freightwaves.com

Water rising on Mississippi, barges moving more freely south of Memphis

Shipping conditions on the lower Mississippi River are starting to return to normal as rain has picked up and water levels have improved. Measured at the key point of Memphis, Tennessee, water levels have made a dramatic improvement in just the past few days after several weeks of more gradual increases.
MEMPHIS, TN
