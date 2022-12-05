Read full article on original website
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
Rise in burglaries could shut down Walmart stores, CEO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Walmart in Whitehaven is a staple in the community, offering all the basic necessities: food, clothes, even jobs. But with the good, comes the bad, such as thefts. A recent video shows more than 20 people breaking into the Walmart in Whitehaven. According to police,...
‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ services could cost your family in the long run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anjenique Abner completed the majority of her Christmas shopping in Memphis with the help of Shop Pay and Affirm. “It’s just easier that way,” she explained. “You don’t have to stress about buying gifts for your family members.”. Both are ‘Buy Now,...
actionnews5.com
Midtown apartment complex still without heat, hot water 2 weeks after CO leak
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenants at The Venue apartment complex in Midtown Memphis want answers after being without heat and hot water for two weeks. A carbon monoxide leak forced tenants out of their homes in November. In total, five people were hospitalized, including one firefighter. Four pets were also...
How low could Mid-South gas prices go in time for the holidays?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's now cheaper to drive than it was in February before the war in Ukraine sparked record prices in June. Some economists believe gas prices could fall to $2.50 a gallon by late spring or early summer 2023. "When I'm done at the pump, very exciting,"...
Memphis traffic ticket amnesty program to end December 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you have an unpaid traffic ticket in Memphis? You may be in luck. Drivers with traffic tickets issued by the Memphis Police Department have until Dec. 31, 2022, to connect with the Memphis City Court Clerk to take part in the amnesty program. According to...
Mysterious seepage on walls at health department has some employees concerned
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at a Shelby County Health Department building are concerned for their own health and safety. The employees FOX13 spoke with, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs, said the issues have been going on for months. Photos from inside the new...
$400M mixed-use development in Cordova one of largest in decades
MEMPHIS Tenn. — Leaders say a new development coming to Cordova is one of the largest developments in the city in decades. Instead of the usual shovel dig in the dirt, rain forced developers and Memphis and Shelby County leaders to improvise when it came to breaking ground on The Legacy at Countrywood mixed-use development […]
Store owners, shoppers concerned about Oak Court Mall’s future
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oak Court Mall is all decked for the holidays, but people who work and shop there are concerned about what will happen in the New Year. According to a foreclosure notice posted Tuesday, the East Memphis mall will be going up for auction at the end of this month. Some business owners […]
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fairway Offers Down Payment Assistance To Some First-Time Buyers
The Fairway Community Access program is limited to specific majority-minority communities. The program is available to first-time buyers in communities that include Atlanta; Baltimore; Chicago; Detroit; Memphis, Tenn.; and Philadelphia. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., the third-largest U.S. retail mortgage lender, on Wednesday announced a new program to aid prospective first-time...
Oak Court Mall to be auctioned off by end of December
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oak Court Mall in Memphis is set to be auctioned off soon, according to documents. The notice was posted Tuesday, announcing the pending sale of the mall. According to the release, the mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, filed for bankruptcy last year. The auction...
Mason officials pay off town's debt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
Memphians see hours-long wait times in urgent care clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seasonal illnesses are rearing their ugly heads again in the Mid-South, and it’s causing a major issue for people seeking major medical attention. Sometimes you can see it on the inside, and sometimes on the outside, but for some, it’s a struggle just to get an appointment.
Memphis police urging drivers take extra precautions amid surge of stolen cars in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis police again sounded the alarm, noting that stolen cars are up more than 100% compared to last year. More and more of those arrested are teenagers under 18. "It's a pretty serious situation because a lot of the stolen vehicles that we are seeing...
MLGW’s Power of Warmth applications closed after receiving more applications than units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water said they have closed applications for the Power of Warmth program due to receiving more applications than available units. The program was for qualified low-income seniors and disabled residents. MLGW and the Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc. were distributing 100 electric blankets...
City & county leaders break ground on new mixed-use development by Colonial Country Club
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis area leaders broke ground Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, on a new 170-acre mixed-use development at the former site of the north course of the Colonial Country Club. Developers said The Legacy at Countrywood will includes a residential neighborhood with 541 single-family lots, 302 senior living...
Scattered showers and balmy temps for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Tuesday!. Grab the umbrella for this morning and watch out for fog. It’s a mild start to the day with patchy fog and rain on radar. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 60s, low 70s, with a lower rain chance this afternoon.
Things are heating up for Memphis children after the Winter Warm-up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis organization is helping to keep local children warm this winter. Communities in Schools of Memphis (CIS) hosted the Memphis Winter Warm-Up Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. They gave more than 250 children and families winter essentials like coats and socks, and even some treats like hot chocolate and cookies.
MSCS teachers demand better working conditions, fair pay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of teachers took the floor at a recent Memphis-Shelby County School Board meeting to demand better working conditions and the approval of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU is being requested by two local teacher unions, the United Education Association of Shelby County (UEA)...
How coverage changes with Blue Cross Blue Shield could impact patients at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare facilities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee has been in contract negotiations with healthcare providers and hospitals in the Mid-South. That includes Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare facilities. If a contract isn’t reached by January 1st, many patients will no longer be covered at most Methodist facilities.
freightwaves.com
Water rising on Mississippi, barges moving more freely south of Memphis
Shipping conditions on the lower Mississippi River are starting to return to normal as rain has picked up and water levels have improved. Measured at the key point of Memphis, Tennessee, water levels have made a dramatic improvement in just the past few days after several weeks of more gradual increases.
