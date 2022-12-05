Read full article on original website
Related
KLFY.com
Shopping for grandparents? Shop these perfect gifts for grandma
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Don’t forget about Grandma this holiday season. But what do you get the woman who works quietly behind the scenes to ensure everyone gets their favorite pie during Christmas dinner and drops boxes of food off at your dorm room so you don’t starve? While grandma will probably ask for your love or the latest family picture, this year, surprise her with a unique or practical gift she would never get herself. So, whether she enjoys reading, baking or adventuring, here are the perfect gifts for Grandma.
KLFY.com
Best gifts on sale today for under $50
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday happened over a week ago. In years past, that meant all the good deals were done. This year, however, retailers will be competing for your cash right up until the big day. That means you can still get a great price on everything from coffee to wireless headphones. Here are some of the best gifts you can get on sale that will fit nearly any budget.
KLFY.com
Our cooking expert shares last-minute kitchen essentials to make holiday cooking easier
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. BestReviews cooking and baking pro Andrea Boudewijn’s favorite kitchen products will take the guesswork out of holiday cooking. Preparing your favorite recipes to share with friends and family during the holidays can be satisfying. However, it takes planning and...
KLFY.com
9 best gifts for book lovers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping for a book lover? If you’ve already given plenty of books over the years, you might be looking for options that don’t simply contribute to their ever-growing library. For bibliophiles, reading is an immersive experience, so gifts...
KLFY.com
23 best Christmas Squishmallows
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Trying to find the perfect gift every Christmas season is daunting, especially as the list of people you need to get gifts for grows. Among the best low-cost gifts are Squishmallows, with bonus points given to Squishmallows with designs that match the season.
KLFY.com
Best gifts for gamers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when it comes to buying the perfect gift for your gamer friend or family member. After all, there are so many possibilities to consider. Is your gamer a console player or do they primarily play computer games? Do they game professionally or casually? Are they more interested in gaming accessories and gadgets, or do they need something to optimize their gaming experience? Whatever type of gamer they are, there’s something for everyone in this list.
KLFY.com
Best gifts for hunters
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best gifts for hunters can be used before or during the hunt or after it is over. Hunting is about more than just the trophy: it’s an entire lifestyle. From those who hunt deer to those who shoot...
KLFY.com
Best gifts for Marvel fanatics
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since its creation in 1939, Marvel (or Timely Comics as it was once known) has established itself as a master in the superhero genre of comics and films. Rivaled by DC comics, Marvel has become a major superhero franchise that many call the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And for a good reason. With 24 movies (and counting) and at least 37,000 comics in existence, Marvel is more than just a popular franchise. It’s a household name.
KLFY.com
12 best gifts for grandparents
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Grandparents play a crucial role in our lives, which is why finding a gift just as special as they are is important. While gifts that cater to their interests and hobbies are always big hits, consider sentimental or practical gifts...
KLFY.com
Best gifts for 7 year olds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Seven-year-olds are creative, inquisitive and are just beginning to find a sense of self and inner confidence. As they learn reading and math skills at school, they are able to interact with more complex toys, games, and books. They are generally physically active and interested in playing with friends. Finding the best gift for a 7 year old can also be fun and exciting, as no two kids are alike.
KLFY.com
Best gifts for young adults
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be difficult to read what your children want when they’re growing up and leaving the house because even they don’t know. They’re going to want your help and guidance, and gifts will give them the comfort they need as they head out on their own. It’s critical to make a confident start, and providing your young adult with the right equipment will give them that confidence.
McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
McDonald's has a deal on double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday this week. Order one for 50 cents in the fast food chain's mobile app.
Comments / 0