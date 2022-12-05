Read full article on original website
CONCORD, N.H. – The 168th session of the New Hampshire state legislature kicked off on Wednesday as legislators gathered for Organization Day proceedings. In the race for Speaker of the House of Representatives, incumbent Sherm Packard (R-Londonderry) defeated Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester), 205-184. Both men spoke to the importance of bipartisanship and unity in their speeches to their fellow state representatives, both on behalf of their constituents and for each other.
MANCHESTER, N.H. – This Christmas, all Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens wants is five of your trips. According to Kitchens, if New Hampshire residents don’t use Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (better known by its ICAO Code, MHT) for five out of ten of their departing flights instead of other alternatives like Logan International Airport in Boston, airline executives may no longer consider New Hampshire as a viable market on its own for air travel.
Here is a look at Mauna Loa Volcano erupting in Hawaii.
Today: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.50″). High 52 Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Evening showers with some clearing late. Low 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 48 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph. Thursday night: Mainly clear & colder. Low 29 Winds:...
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph. Tonight: Mainly clear & colder. Low 27 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph. Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 29) Winds:...
With the holidays upon us, there are plenty of activities in Manchester and throughout New Hampshire to keep spirits high. Here is a list of some of the best local happenings. Presenting multiple holiday happenings during the month of December including an Elf 5-course dinner, Polar Express screenings and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” ugly sweater party. Chunky’s is kicking off the season’s festivities with a 21+ trivia night of an all-time holiday favorite “A Christmas Story,” where gift cards of $100, $50 and $25 will be presented for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winning teams.
