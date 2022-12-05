With the holidays upon us, there are plenty of activities in Manchester and throughout New Hampshire to keep spirits high. Here is a list of some of the best local happenings. Presenting multiple holiday happenings during the month of December including an Elf 5-course dinner, Polar Express screenings and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” ugly sweater party. Chunky’s is kicking off the season’s festivities with a 21+ trivia night of an all-time holiday favorite “A Christmas Story,” where gift cards of $100, $50 and $25 will be presented for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winning teams.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 HOUR AGO