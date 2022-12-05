Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Salvation Army kettles aren't fillingMike BerryKewanee, IL
Christmas lights go on in Kewanee parksMike BerryKewanee, IL
Police offer high-tech business checksMike BerryKewanee, IL
'Season of Giving' kicks off in Kewanee with two fundraisersSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 millionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Elementary Christmas Program Plays To Packed House (video)
Kindergarten through Third graders did not disappoint as they performed their annual Christmas program to several hundred enthusiastic fans in the Prophetstown High School Gym on Tuesday night. The program was directed by PLT#3 District music teacher, Madison Fouts with support from the PES staff and Principal, Kara Kullerstrand. Each...
aroundptown.com
Erie Christmas Parade Sees Plenty of Grinches (video)
Revitalize Erie held its Christmas kick off activities last Saturday capped by a parade and lighting of the Christmas Tree in the Village Triangle. Using the theme of “Whoville” from the Dr. Seuss classic several entries featured the green Christmas character. Hundreds of spectators lined the parade route,...
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
ourquadcities.com
Happy Joe’s brings back very special parties at arena
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, is bringing back its annual holiday parties for special needs children on Dec. 7 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco wants this...
Enjoy Cookie Walk/Craft Bazaar Dec. 9
The Moline Township Activity Center will hold their annual Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar on Friday, December 9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Center, located at 620 18th Street. Enjoy shopping for holiday gifts and cookies made by members of the Center. All proceeds benefit the Moline Township Senior Activity Center. For more information, […]
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar Signed At Speed & Floyd’s Today!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed today!. This Wednesday (December 7th), come out to Speed & Floyd's Collision Repair in Moline and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
WQAD
Genesis West's ER department closing for good Tuesday night
The Genesis Davenport West campus emergency department will close in December, with staff and resources moving to the East campus. The West campus remains open.
nrgmediadixon.com
New Holiday Art Banners Adorn First Avenue Bridge Between Sterling and Rock Falls
Holiday artwork from Woodlawn Arts Academy’s summer 2022 “Christmas in July” exhibit is now featured on holiday banners lining the First Avenue Bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls. The banners are a partnership project between Woodlawn Arts Academy and Sterling Main Street, and will remain up through...
voiceofmuscatine.com
GMCCI to welcome Jersey Mike’s to Muscatine with ribbon cutting
Join the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Jersey Mike’s to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Jersey Mike’s Subs in Muscatine. The ribbon cutting will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 9th at 415 Cleveland St,...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Galena resort opens highly anticipated new spa
So you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share other developments...
aroundptown.com
Morrison Community Hospital Auxiliary Fundraiser Friday
The MCH Auxiliary will hold a bake sale along with a Christmas item sale on Friday, December 9, from 9:00AM -2:00PM. The bake sale will be held in the main entrance hallway and the treasure (yard sale) will be held in the. conference room. Items are being sought for both...
When is the new Beefaroo going to open?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
KWQC
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
KWQC
Blain’s Farm & Fleet Davenport celebrates 50 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Davenport is celebrating 50 years of serving the community, opening in March 1972. This Davenport store has long-time team members such as Sally Bueker and Todd Williems. Sally has been a part of the Davenport family for 48 years, and Todd has been for 25 years.
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
The 9 Biggest And Booziest Gifts To Buy At Costco In Eastern Iowa
There is nothing better than getting some kind of alcohol for Christmas. It's even better when that booze comes in a really, really big package. If you're a member at Costco like my wife and I are, you probably have seen some of these massive bottles, boozy advent calendars, or mini kegs of beer that would make great Christmas gifts. For those who aren't members, let me show you.
PHOTOS: Holly Days Parade in Downtown Galesburg
The second annual lighted Holly Days Parade was held Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Downtown Galesburg. The theme this year was Merry Movies. (Photos courtesy Steve Davis/seedcophoto.com) Also, you can check out photos from the Santa Rescue by clicking here.
thelaseronline.com
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our second $500 winner drawn at random Monday (12/05/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Tammy! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 12. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Rock Falls to Close 5th Avenue Tuesday as Well as Boil Order
The City of Rock Falls says on December 6, 2022, 5th Avenue from West 10th Street to West 8th Street will be closed for final repairs to the water main. There will be no through traffic during this time but local residents will have access. A boil order will be...
Comments / 0