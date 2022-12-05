Read full article on original website
WRAL
Times and dates for colleges commencement ceremonies around NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — UNC-Chapel hill Winter Commencement. Essayist and illustrator Daniel Wallace will speak to graduates at the Winter Commencement. Wallace is the J. Ross MacDonald Distinguished Professor of English at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his alma mater, where he was director of the Creative Writing Program for 11 years. He is best known for his novel “Big Fish,” which was adapted as a movie and a Broadway musical.
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
WRAL
Knife-wielding man arrested on UNC campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officers were called to a disturbance before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bojangles on South Road, where they found a man threatening both employees and a Chapel Hill bus driver. The Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road is where University of North Carolina...
WRAL
Gov. Cooper visits child care center in Durham to emphasize importance of grants
DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper made a special visit to an early childhood education program in Durham on Wednesday. Wildflower Cottage provides child care to almost 50 students each day. The center was one of the recipients of the Child Care Stabilization grants, getting federal funding.
WRAL
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
'Very excited': Willie Rowe discusses goals on his first day as Wake County sheriff
During Willie Rowe's first day as Wake County Sheriff, he vowed to address staffing levels and enhance community engagement.
Wake school board swears in 5 new members
CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has a majority new members for the first time in decades, although its leadership won’t change. The new board was sworn in Tuesday afternoon following an election cycle that featured more competition than ever, hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and an infusion of national policies and yet failed to result in significant change in the political persuasions of the board.
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
wraltechwire.com
Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnologies provides high schoolers college credit and exposure to biotechnologies
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. A new innovative high school focused on biotechnologies offered through Wake Tech helps students earn associate degrees while earning their high school diplomas. It’s all happening through North Carolina’s Cooperative Innovative High Schools, which are public schools operating through cooperation between public...
NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
Warrants: Student teacher at Middle Creek, Holly Springs high schools charged with indecent liberties
RALEIGH, N.C. — An employee of Wake County Public School System was arrested Tuesday on a charge of indecent liberties with a student. Arrest warrants link Rachel Ainsley Beahn, 20, of Apex to two schools – Middle Creek High School and Holly Springs High School – where they say she was a student teacher.
Chronicle
Durham School Days returns post-pandemic, aims to encourage middle school students to pursue college education
Nearly 300 middle school students from Durham Public Schools toured Duke’s campus and experienced college life for a day last month. This year’s Durham School Days program on Nov. 18 was back in-person for the first time since the pandemic. The annual program aims to encourage middle school students to pursue a college education, especially those who would become first-generation college students.
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
WRAL
In Depth with Dan: Lingering questions about attack on Moore County power grid
WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty addresses lingering questions after the Dec. 3 attack on the Moore County power grid. WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty addresses lingering questions after the Dec. 3 attack on the Moore County power grid.
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
Chronicle
Rent prices in Durham, Triangle hit a peak this summer. Why do housing costs remain high?
Durham and the Triangle saw significant spikes in rental unit prices this past summer. Despite cooling down since their peak this summer, housing costs in Durham have witnessed upward momentum since the pandemic began in 2020. This has aligned with trends in other growing cities in the Triangle area and throughout North Carolina.
N.C. Power Station Attacker Likely Has Knowledge of How Grid Works, Says Expert
"Roughly 38,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power in Moore County, North Carolina, after gunfire on two separate substations crippled the local electrical grid.As local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies investigate what some are calling a "targeted attack," much is still unknown about the incident. Yet, one expert said that it's likely, based on the nature of the damage, that the attacker had some knowledge of how the grid functions.Meredith Angwin, an energy researcher and author of Shorting The Grid: The Hidden Fragility Of Our Electric Grid, told Cheddar News that grid operators follow a strict rule: Every...
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
WRAL
Scary scene, no serious injuries when Cumberland County Schools bus flips
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. There were no serious injuries, a sheriff's office spokesman told WRAL News. There were 23 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, and a driver on board the bus when it rolled...
