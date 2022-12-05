ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times and dates for colleges commencement ceremonies around NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — UNC-Chapel hill Winter Commencement. Essayist and illustrator Daniel Wallace will speak to graduates at the Winter Commencement. Wallace is the J. Ross MacDonald Distinguished Professor of English at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his alma mater, where he was director of the Creative Writing Program for 11 years. He is best known for his novel “Big Fish,” which was adapted as a movie and a Broadway musical.
Knife-wielding man arrested on UNC campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officers were called to a disturbance before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bojangles on South Road, where they found a man threatening both employees and a Chapel Hill bus driver. The Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road is where University of North Carolina...
Wake school board swears in 5 new members

CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has a majority new members for the first time in decades, although its leadership won’t change. The new board was sworn in Tuesday afternoon following an election cycle that featured more competition than ever, hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and an infusion of national policies and yet failed to result in significant change in the political persuasions of the board.
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnologies provides high schoolers college credit and exposure to biotechnologies

This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. A new innovative high school focused on biotechnologies offered through Wake Tech helps students earn associate degrees while earning their high school diplomas. It’s all happening through North Carolina’s Cooperative Innovative High Schools, which are public schools operating through cooperation between public...
NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list

RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
Durham School Days returns post-pandemic, aims to encourage middle school students to pursue college education

Nearly 300 middle school students from Durham Public Schools toured Duke’s campus and experienced college life for a day last month. This year’s Durham School Days program on Nov. 18 was back in-person for the first time since the pandemic. The annual program aims to encourage middle school students to pursue a college education, especially those who would become first-generation college students.
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion

Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
N.C. Power Station Attacker Likely Has Knowledge of How Grid Works, Says Expert

"Roughly 38,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power in Moore County, North Carolina, after gunfire on two separate substations crippled the local electrical grid.As local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies investigate what some are calling a "targeted attack," much is still unknown about the incident. Yet, one expert said that it's likely, based on the nature of the damage, that the attacker had some knowledge of how the grid functions.Meredith Angwin, an energy researcher and author of Shorting The Grid: The Hidden Fragility Of Our Electric Grid, told Cheddar News that grid operators follow a strict rule: Every...
