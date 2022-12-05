BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Christian High School hosted a school-wide day supporting local non-profit organizations, such as The Mission at Kern County. "We have 50 students who are serving for us, cleaning the surrounding neighborhoods," said Jamie Atkinson, director of The Mission at Kern County. She said that the students were preparing meals for the Mission tonight.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO