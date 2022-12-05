Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Check presented to Honor Flight Kern from Arvin High School JROTC
ARVIN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A check of $2,500 was presented to Honor Flight Kern County (HFKC) Wednesday morning in Arvin, raised by the Arvin High School's JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps). "What you're looking at here is living proof of honor, discipline, sacrifice, grit - anything this world...
Bakersfield Now
SHKLCC: Holiday food boxes, raffle items, and much more at annual holiday giveaway event
California City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Safe Haven Kids League of California City, or SHKLCC for short, is a non-profit organization that helps families and youth in the greater California City area. They are a caring team of volunteers who care and strive to be there for elementary and...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County man remains missing after visiting family for Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “He gave me a hug and he left, I have yet to see him since," said Ronda Craig, mother of Nathan Jackson. It's been nearly two weeks since a local family has heard from their loved one. Nathan Jackson surprised his mom Ronda Craig...
Bakersfield Now
Wildlands Conservancy's Wind Wolves Preserve: New and adventurous Science Sleuths program
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Wildlands Conservancy, which operates Wind Wolves Preserve among landscapes, is an ecologically unique region covering 30 square miles of a veritable sea of grasslands with remnant stands of saltbush. Most notably, they are home to the endangered San Joaquin kit fox, Bakersfield cactus, and blunt-nosed leopard lizard.
Bakersfield Now
BCHS hosts Serve Day, supporting local non-profit organizations
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Christian High School hosted a school-wide day supporting local non-profit organizations, such as The Mission at Kern County. "We have 50 students who are serving for us, cleaning the surrounding neighborhoods," said Jamie Atkinson, director of The Mission at Kern County. She said that the students were preparing meals for the Mission tonight.
Bakersfield Now
Could killing robots come to Kern County?
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After an officer-involved shooting in Rosamond last week where a KCSO deputy came close to a potentially deadly gunshot wound, we're asking if a robot like the one is something Kern County would explore. Last week, supervisors in San Francisco voted on special deadly police...
Bakersfield Now
Closures coming to Kern County prisons
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi first opened in 1933, as a women's prison, that's according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website. About twenty years later after the Tehachapi earthquake, it closed. It reopened a few years later as a male prison....
Bakersfield Now
Bringing awareness to HIV and AIDS with Kern County Public Health
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — This past Thursday's gatherings nationwide marked World AIDS Day. This morning Patrick Salazar the HIV Program Manager from Kern County Public Health talked about the importance of bringing awareness and treating HIV.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County farmers crops impacted by low state water allocation
BAKERSFIELD, California — California is set to likely enter its fourth consecutive drought year and water conservation efforts are in full gear. Last week the state announced its making restrictions to its water allocation, just 5 percent for 2023. This is a slight increase compared to the same time...
Bakersfield Now
Shocking statistic reveals California is one of the top states with holiday theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Roughly a million burglaries take place annually in the United States, 83,000 of which take place during the month of December. A recent report by Porch.com ranks California number four nationwide when it comes to holiday burglaries versus any other time of the year. Holiday...
Bakersfield Now
The Outlets at Tejon brings back 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Arvin, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Outlets at Tejon is bringing back their 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt for guests. From December 7 to December 18, shoppers will be able to search for wrapped gifts throughout the shopping center in public areas during the 12 days. Each day, four gifts will be hidden.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 12/6
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Ellie from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Ellie or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
Bakersfield Now
Dr. Jasmeet Bains introduced first bill to combat fentanyl crisis
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dr. Jasmeet Bains is the new Assemblywoman for California’s 35th district, and is already making big moves to address some of Kern County’s big problems. “I’m not a politician, I’m a doctor, so I’m going to get working on the things that I...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield CHP: Learn safe driving habits and more at CHP's Start Smart program
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Recent data published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 189,950 young drivers were injured in traffic crashes in 2020. While in 2019, it may have decreased by seven percent compared to 2020, it is nonetheless alarming. It's why the Bakersfield California Highway...
Bakersfield Now
Family holds prayer vigil for oil explosion victim
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Saturday morning loved ones gathered outside of Kern Medical, where Leo Andrade is recovering from an explosion Friday. The explosion caused Andrade to be thrown from a rig platform injuring both of his legs on California Avenue, near Easton Drive. As of now and investigation is...
Bakersfield Now
Graffiti problem continues, BPD searches for vandalizer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield is no stranger to graffiti, in fact, the Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this a man seen vandalizing an East Bakersfield fence in front of an apartment complex this past November. A crime that’s punishable up to a felony. "It depends on...
Bakersfield Now
BPD looking for teen allegedly involved in several thefts at Valley Plaza
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Bakersfield Police say they are looking for a teenager wanted for robbery that took place at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield on October 16. Officials say during the incident at a business inside the mall, the teenager pepper sprayed the victim. Police are describing...
Bakersfield Now
Man accused of stealing mail, leads Bakersfield officers on pursuit, caught by K-9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man accused of stealing mail in northeast Bakersfield, leading officers on a pursuit, was arrested Tuesday morning after getting caught by a K-9 officer. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 6th, 2022, at around 3:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County locals want one outcome from Newsom's proposed oil company tax
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Governor Gavin Newsom called for a special session Monday evening after representatives from the oil and gas industry were a no-show at the California Energy Commission meeting held last Tuesday. Five major oil refiners: Chevron, Marathon, Phillips 66, PBF Energy, and Valero refused to attend.
