ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Check presented to Honor Flight Kern from Arvin High School JROTC

ARVIN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A check of $2,500 was presented to Honor Flight Kern County (HFKC) Wednesday morning in Arvin, raised by the Arvin High School's JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps). "What you're looking at here is living proof of honor, discipline, sacrifice, grit - anything this world...
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wildlands Conservancy's Wind Wolves Preserve: New and adventurous Science Sleuths program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Wildlands Conservancy, which operates Wind Wolves Preserve among landscapes, is an ecologically unique region covering 30 square miles of a veritable sea of grasslands with remnant stands of saltbush. Most notably, they are home to the endangered San Joaquin kit fox, Bakersfield cactus, and blunt-nosed leopard lizard.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BCHS hosts Serve Day, supporting local non-profit organizations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Christian High School hosted a school-wide day supporting local non-profit organizations, such as The Mission at Kern County. "We have 50 students who are serving for us, cleaning the surrounding neighborhoods," said Jamie Atkinson, director of The Mission at Kern County. She said that the students were preparing meals for the Mission tonight.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Could killing robots come to Kern County?

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After an officer-involved shooting in Rosamond last week where a KCSO deputy came close to a potentially deadly gunshot wound, we're asking if a robot like the one is something Kern County would explore. Last week, supervisors in San Francisco voted on special deadly police...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Closures coming to Kern County prisons

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi first opened in 1933, as a women's prison, that's according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website. About twenty years later after the Tehachapi earthquake, it closed. It reopened a few years later as a male prison....
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County farmers crops impacted by low state water allocation

BAKERSFIELD, California — California is set to likely enter its fourth consecutive drought year and water conservation efforts are in full gear. Last week the state announced its making restrictions to its water allocation, just 5 percent for 2023. This is a slight increase compared to the same time...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

The Outlets at Tejon brings back 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Arvin, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Outlets at Tejon is bringing back their 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt for guests. From December 7 to December 18, shoppers will be able to search for wrapped gifts throughout the shopping center in public areas during the 12 days. Each day, four gifts will be hidden.
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 12/6

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Ellie from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Ellie or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Dr. Jasmeet Bains introduced first bill to combat fentanyl crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dr. Jasmeet Bains is the new Assemblywoman for California’s 35th district, and is already making big moves to address some of Kern County’s big problems. “I’m not a politician, I’m a doctor, so I’m going to get working on the things that I...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family holds prayer vigil for oil explosion victim

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Saturday morning loved ones gathered outside of Kern Medical, where Leo Andrade is recovering from an explosion Friday. The explosion caused Andrade to be thrown from a rig platform injuring both of his legs on California Avenue, near Easton Drive. As of now and investigation is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Graffiti problem continues, BPD searches for vandalizer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield is no stranger to graffiti, in fact, the Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this a man seen vandalizing an East Bakersfield fence in front of an apartment complex this past November. A crime that’s punishable up to a felony. "It depends on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD looking for teen allegedly involved in several thefts at Valley Plaza

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Bakersfield Police say they are looking for a teenager wanted for robbery that took place at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield on October 16. Officials say during the incident at a business inside the mall, the teenager pepper sprayed the victim. Police are describing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County locals want one outcome from Newsom's proposed oil company tax

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Governor Gavin Newsom called for a special session Monday evening after representatives from the oil and gas industry were a no-show at the California Energy Commission meeting held last Tuesday. Five major oil refiners: Chevron, Marathon, Phillips 66, PBF Energy, and Valero refused to attend.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy