Read full article on original website
Related
Former five-star OL Tommy Brockermeyer transferring from Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former five-star offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is leaving the Alabama football team. On Monday evening, the news came down that the Forth Worth (Tex.) All Saints Episcopal product is entering the transfer portal and will look to continue his playing career elsewhere. The news of Brockermeyer’s...
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job
It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
BYU assistant Ed Lamb announced as next head football coach at Northern Colorado
Lamb will become the second BYU assistant coach to leave the program, joining defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, who stepped down after the 35-26 win over Stanford.
247Sports
Tate Romney adds his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal
Another day, another BYU player has entered the transfer portal. Today, it's freshman Tate Romney who has entered the Transfer Portal, per 247Sports sources. Romney, who used a redshirt this year, will have four years of eligibility at his new school of choice. The former Chandler High School standout is expected to generate a ton of interest from schools in the West.
Oregon football’s latest hire sparks links to Texas transfer Hudson Card
While the Oregon football program is loving life under Bo Nix, it remains to be seen whether the quarterback will return to Eugene for the 2023 season. On Monday, it was revealed that Oregon is expecting to hire UTSA’s Will Stein to become its new offensive coordinator. That move sparked links to a potential replacement for Nix in Texas Longhorns QB Hudson Card, who recently entered the transfer portal.
Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring
West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
Another Oklahoma WR Announces Entry Into Transfer Portal
In the midst of numerous transfer portal announcements, Sooners wideout Brian Darby has joined the fray and intends to transfer.
Baylor, the Big 12's Bowl Placement is All Screwed Up
Baylor football finieshed 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma football finished 6-6 and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Bears are going to the Armed Forces Bowl to play Air Force. The Sooners are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State. Something here is not adding up. In a move that ...
247Sports
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
College Football Playoff Odds for Final Four Teams
This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. In the history of the NCAA College Football Playoff, there have nearly always been a few late twists and turns that made the selection process a tough chore. That is after a whole season full of upsets, near upsets, and teams...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
College basketball games today: 2022-’23 CBB schedule
With a fresh college basketball season in full swing, stay in the know on the college basketball games today with
Yardbarker
Penix Is Staying for 2023, So What's the Next Move for Morris and Huard?
Husky fans far and wide broke into a joyous celebration on Sunday night when quarterback Michael Penix Jr., seemingly with all sorts of immediate NFL opportunities within reach, announced he would return for the 2023 college football season. Nobody does that. Everybody goes to the big show when they have...
CBS Sports Names The "Worst" Bowl Game This Year
Bowl season in college football is finally upon us and there are some solid matchups in some of them. For example, the Peach Bowl is set to feature Ohio State going up against Georgia while the Fiesta Bowl will pit Michigan and TCU against each other. The Orange Bowl is also set to have a great matchup as Clemson will take on Tennessee.
Georgia’s QB Was A Louisiana Ragin Cajun For About 12 Hours
He's the defending National Champion quarterback, he's leading the #1 seed in this year's College Football Playoff, he's a former walk-on player...and in a weird way, he's a former UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajun. We're talking about Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. Yeah, that Stetson Bennett, the guy who might win back-to-back...
2022 LendingTree Bowl Preview
Rice Owls (5-7) Rice only won five games, but was able to get to a bowl game because of their Academic Progress Rate. They defeated two bowl-eligible teams in Louisiana and UAB. The Owls lost one game to a non-bowl-eligible team. The offense scores 25.2 points per game, which ties...
3 Possible Head Coach Candidates for Louisville
Scott Satterfield is leaving the University of Louisville football program to become the head coach of Cincinnati, following Luke Fickell’s departure. Now, Louisville needs to do some searching for their next head coach, and possibly a culture change after Satterfield’s tenure disappointed. Here are three possible head coach...
Former BYU edge rusher Logan Fano has decided on his new school
A 4-star recruit out of Timpview High School, Logan Fano announced Wednesday night that he is transferring to the University of Utah
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0