Jacksonville, FL

Stimulus update: Deadline to receive direct payments worth up to $4,000 is Monday in Florida

By Misty Severi
 3 days ago

T he deadline for Floridians in Jacksonville to apply for $4,000 in financial relief, which applicants could use to pay rent and utilities, has arrived.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, with 2,000 applicants filing the necessary paperwork as of last Wednesday. The money is available through the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program , which aims to help residents who lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The money is first come, first served, but priority will be given to those that have incomes at 50% or below the AMI (average median income), those that have at least one member in the household that has been unemployed for 90 days or more and for pending evictions,” said Chiquita Moore, director of operations for the city of Jacksonville’s Neighborhoods Department, according to local TV station WJXT .

Eligible households can receive the money to help pay for up to 12 months of past-due rent and utility bills caused by the pandemic. Families are considered eligible if they have an income that falls below 80% of the average median income, Moore said.

Priority is then given to households with incomes that fall below 50% of the median income in the area or to those who lost their jobs and have been unemployed for at least 90 days.

The city's program has more than $3 million available for disbursement to eligible applicants and has distributed more than $62 million since its inception in March 2021.

Jax Sage
2d ago

And there are those who wonder why so many people decide not to participate in the workforce. Why should they? We are conditioning them to expect money from the government to provide their basic needs. Pavlov proved that decades ago.

Stevie Jenson
2d ago

Every article about this has inflated the amount supposedly being sent out. It’s click bait.

