Lancaster, PA

CBS Philly

Coatesville woman looking for "guardian angel" that saved her in crash

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Coatesville grandmother who was trapped in her car following a wreck is on a mission Wednesday. She is desperately searching for the Good Samaritan who she says stopped and saved her life.Carla Long was on her way to a doctor's appointment. She was only about a mile from home when she crashed and her car flipped over.Now, she's on a mission to find the man who stopped to help her.Dashcam video on Long's car shows the moment of impact when the mother and grandmother says she hit a patch of ice while driving on Route...
COATESVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Trying Aerial Silks in York County | FOX43 FitMinute

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Beauty, elegance and a very challenging workout, all wrapped up into one! FOX43 heads back to Stellar Fitness in York County to try out Aerial Silks class, as this week's unique fitness class. Aerial Silks is also known as aerial contortion and is a performance...
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches

(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

5 Lancaster-area foster dogs will participate in 2023 Puppy Bowl

LANCASTER, Pa. — A handful of puppies from a shelter that fosters dogs in the Lancaster area will compete in the 2023 Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet announced this week. Lancaster-area rescue dogs Dalton, Eleven, Kai, Venturi and Wolfie will participate in the annual event, which will be held at 2 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12, 2023).
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Water Street Mission in Lancaster adds new feature to facility

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission in Lancaster has added a new feature to its facility, a recreation center, one that hopes to stir up conversation this holiday season and beyond. It's been years in the making but even before construction began, the idea had already existed in...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County parents reflect on their experience with RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus cases continue to rise. Behind most of those cases is a family hoping their child will recover. When Meg and Chris Heister thought their two-month-old daughter Maddy had a cold, they took her to a doctor. "They checked her oxygen levels and all of them were at...
FOX 43

Lancaster hosts its first 'Holiday Extravaganza' for the winter season

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Welcome Center in downtown Lancaster will be "decking its halls" Thursday night. Lancaster and community partners are hosting a "Holiday Extravaganza", featuring cookie decorating sponsored by Giant Food Stores, craft making and even a special visit from Kris Kringle himself. Guests are also invited...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities

2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
