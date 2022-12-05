Read full article on original website
Coatesville woman looking for "guardian angel" that saved her in crash
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Coatesville grandmother who was trapped in her car following a wreck is on a mission Wednesday. She is desperately searching for the Good Samaritan who she says stopped and saved her life.Carla Long was on her way to a doctor's appointment. She was only about a mile from home when she crashed and her car flipped over.Now, she's on a mission to find the man who stopped to help her.Dashcam video on Long's car shows the moment of impact when the mother and grandmother says she hit a patch of ice while driving on Route...
Trying Aerial Silks in York County | FOX43 FitMinute
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Beauty, elegance and a very challenging workout, all wrapped up into one! FOX43 heads back to Stellar Fitness in York County to try out Aerial Silks class, as this week's unique fitness class. Aerial Silks is also known as aerial contortion and is a performance...
iheart.com
Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches
(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
5 Lancaster-area foster dogs will participate in 2023 Puppy Bowl
LANCASTER, Pa. — A handful of puppies from a shelter that fosters dogs in the Lancaster area will compete in the 2023 Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet announced this week. Lancaster-area rescue dogs Dalton, Eleven, Kai, Venturi and Wolfie will participate in the annual event, which will be held at 2 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12, 2023).
WGAL
Water Street Mission in Lancaster adds new feature to facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission in Lancaster has added a new feature to its facility, a recreation center, one that hopes to stir up conversation this holiday season and beyond. It's been years in the making but even before construction began, the idea had already existed in...
WGAL
Sight and Sound in Lancaster County creates first feature film
RONKS, Pa. — Sight and Sound Ministries in Lancaster County draws visitors from around the country to see its biblical stage shows. It also brings Bible stories to life on stage. But its first movie, "I Heard the Bells," opened at No. 2 at the box office last Thursday...
PennLive.com
Dauphin County put man hospitalized for hypothermia back in cold cell, where he died
While incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison late last year, staff members noted Jamal Crummel displayed an altered mental state, lethargy, abnormal breathing and slurred speech – all signs of hypothermia. He was taken to a hospital on Dec. 19, 2021, where he was diagnosed with hypothermia. He spent...
'Santa D' back on the Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge with Toy Challenge
COLUMBIA, Pa. — "Santa D," also known as Bobby D from SOX Wake up Crew on 96.1, is back at it again collecting toys for children in the Lancaster and York counties this holiday season. This is "Santa D’s" eighth year doing the Toy Challenge on the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge,...
WGAL
Lancaster County parents reflect on their experience with RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus cases continue to rise. Behind most of those cases is a family hoping their child will recover. When Meg and Chris Heister thought their two-month-old daughter Maddy had a cold, they took her to a doctor. "They checked her oxygen levels and all of them were at...
phillyvoice.com
Lucky, the abandoned dog found on SEPTA tracks, is making progress at Penn's veterinary hospital
Lucky, the paralyzed dog found last week on the SEPTA train tracks near Lawndale Station in Montgomery County, underwent his first therapy session Monday and was fitted for a harness, according to Philly Rescue Angels, the nonprofit organization that spearheaded his rescue. The pitbull mix no longer is in the...
Lancaster hosts its first 'Holiday Extravaganza' for the winter season
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Welcome Center in downtown Lancaster will be "decking its halls" Thursday night. Lancaster and community partners are hosting a "Holiday Extravaganza", featuring cookie decorating sponsored by Giant Food Stores, craft making and even a special visit from Kris Kringle himself. Guests are also invited...
Norbu Lancaster: Best New Restaurant in the City
Norbu Lancaster is fairly new to the restaurant scene. Recognized in Lancaster County Magazine's "Best of 2022", this family-owned Bhutanese and Nepalese restaurant on Christian Street tops the list as the best new restaurant.
Police say missing central Pa. woman has ‘acute mental illness’
Police in York County are looking for a woman they say has “acute mental illness” and is in danger. 21-year-old Mya Rae Mazuera went missing from her East Manchester Township home in the 200 block of Silver Maple Court around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to York County Regional police.
Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum will open its doors Saturday
LANCASTER, Pa. — A new museum will open Saturday in Lancaster. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time in 40 years on Saturday, museum organizers said in a press release. Formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation when...
Central Pa. florist partners with Red Cross to spread holiday cheer to veterans
LANCASTER, Pa. — A local florist is making sure service members and veterans feel the support of the community this holiday season. Royer's Flowers and Gifts presented The American Red Cross with more than 3,600 holiday cards with messages of support today. It's a part of the Red Cross's...
Chester County Artist Completed More Than 300 Works Despite Starting to Paint in Her Seventies
Ida Ella JonesPhoto byChester County History Center. A self-taught Chester County artist Ida Ella Jones completed more than 300 works during her painting career that began when she was 72, writes Beverly Sheppard for Pennsylvania Heritage.
WGAL
2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities
2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
Annual Perry County light show to benefit family facing cancer diagnosis
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The annual Kolak Christmas Light Show supporting a Perry County family in need is back for it's 11th year. This year's recipient Adam Williams was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of liver cancer, in June of 2020. "It has a very short life expectancy,"...
Speakeasy Vibes and Upscale Cocktails in the Heart of the City [Lancaster, PA]
It feels a bit like a speakeasy, seeing the lit-up "Pull gate to open" by the entrance of Proof Lancaster. You follow the instructions, the gate opens, and you walk down to a characteristic setting on the lower level.
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
FOX 43
