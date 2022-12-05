ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill

By Dara Kam, NSF
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZubx_0jXrD1X300

Accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of an “attempt to legalize state-sponsored harassment,” immigrant-advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit challenging an “unauthorized alien” relocation program approved by state lawmakers earlier this year.

The lawsuit makes a series of allegations, including violations of constitutional due-process and equal-protection rights.

The Florida Legislature, at DeSantis' request, steered $12 million in the state budget to the Department of Transportation “for implementing a program to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state consistent with federal law.”

The money for the program, which didn’t appear in early versions of the state budget during the 2022 legislative session, was tucked into the appropriations bill while House and Senate leaders were reconciling differences in their proposed state spending plans. The budget was passed a few days later.

The lawsuit in part maintains that the inclusion of the money for the relocation program in the budget violated the state Constitution. “An appropriations act is not the proper place for the enactment of general public policies on matters other than appropriations,” the 28-page legal complaint said.

The program “should have been scrutinized through the legislative process substantive legislation, not slipped into the annual appropriations act,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers wrote.

The plan drew international headlines in September after state transportation officials dipped into the fund to pay for charter flights to transport about 50 migrants from San Antonio, Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The planes stopped briefly in North Florida before landing on the island.

DeSantis, who is widely considered a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, frequently rails against the Biden administration’s policies and blasts the president for an influx of immigrants at the southern U.S. border.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Middle District of Florida is one of several legal challenges to the flights and the program, including a potential class-action lawsuit filed in Massachusetts on behalf of migrants who say they were tricked into getting on the planes.

Plaintiffs in the latest legal challenge are three nonprofit organizations that support immigrants in Florida: The Florida Immigrant Coalition; Americans for Immigrant Justice, Inc., or AI Justice; and Apopka-based Hope CommUnity Center, Inc.

The lawsuit alleges in part that the Florida effort unconstitutionally discriminates against Black and Hispanic people or “unauthorized aliens” or both.

“Whether located in Texas, Florida, or parts unknown, there is no doubt that the intended targets of the ‘relocation program’ are people of color arriving from nations south of the U.S./Mexico border,” the complaint said. “Spending $615,000 to transport asylum-seekers from Texas to Massachusetts does not further a legitimate interest, it merely perpetuates xenophobia and hate by targeting Latin American and Caribbean migrants.”

The lawsuit, which names DeSantis and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue as defendants, also accused DeSantis of having “consistently targeted immigrants of Latin American descent.”

“The discriminatory intention behind this law is clear to see when not read in a vacuum,” the lawsuit said, pointing to recent efforts by Florida lawmakers to target so-called “sanctuary” cities.

DeSantis' spokeswoman Taryn Fenske defended the program.

"The relocation program was funded by interest from federal COVID dollars and lawfully executed under an appropriation of the Florida state legislature (that, incidentally, had bipartisan support.) This program does not violate federal law. We will continue to defend the state’s actions against these politically motivated, unsound lawsuits," she said in an email.

The relocation program has forced the advocacy groups to divert resources from other programs to respond to an onslaught of requests for legal and other assistance from people “who are concerned about their and/or family members’ possible transportation out of Florida by state officials,” according to the lawsuit.

The legal challenge also alleges that the state’s relocation program conflicts with complex federal immigration laws and regulations.

“This coordinated national system of tracking and processing noncitizens in proceedings before (the Department of Homeland Services) or the Immigration Court is upended and thrown into chaos when individuals who are required to appear before a federal agency in one location are unable to do so due to state intervention,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers wrote. “Thus, defendants interfere with the regular enforcement of immigration law when they transport someone out of Florida.”

The “interference is uniquely egregious” because the state transportation department and its contractors are “ill-equipped to determine” who has the legal authority to remain in the country, the lawsuit said. “The federal power to determine immigration policy is well-settled and federal governance of immigration and noncitizen status is extensive and complex.”

“Though dressed as a state budget item,” the program “is an effort to backhandedly control national immigration, and, as such, it is unconstitutional,” the complaint said.

The plaintiffs’ legal team includes Southern Poverty Law Center attorneys; Massachusetts-based lawyers George Leontire and Felicia Carboni; and Ronald S. Sullivan Jr., director of Harvard University’s Criminal Justice Institute.



Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis

DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Rick Scott “Proudly Supports the Gay Community” by Voting Against Advancing the Federal Marriage Equality Law.

Rick ScottPhoto by(Public Use) Florida’s past Governor and now junior Senator, Rick Scott, shortly after voting against a procedural measure that would federally recognize and protect same-sex and interracial marriage said, “I proudly support the gay community in Florida and across the nation and will aggressively fight any attempt to take away the ability for same-sex couples to marry and live their dreams in our great country.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
GEORGIA STATE
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
723
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy