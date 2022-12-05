ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
flatlandkc.org

Kansas City Gets Greener and the World Takes Notice

When it comes to its environmental stance this is not your grandma’s Kansas City. Kansas City just received an “A-” on a survey of 1,000 global cities’ environmental and climate change policies conducted by CDP, an international climate group, up from “B” a year ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wycokck.org

Pre-Bid Conference for American Royal Complex

J.E. Dunn Construction Company, hereafter referred as the Contractor, has issued bid documents for the project described below and requests your bid proposal on the Scopes of Work identified in this Front End. The following list highlights information associated with the Project that may be helpful in your bidding process. Bidders should review the Bidding Documents in their entirety for a complete discussion of the items highlighted below.
KANSAS CITY, KS
flatlandkc.org

KC Educator Loves Serving Immigrant Families

On the day after Labor Day last year, Kansas City Public Schools embarked on a mission to better serve the immigrant and refugee children coming through its doors. It was then that the district opened its Global Academy, which serves elementary school-aged children. Ryan Rumpf leads the initiative as the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO

