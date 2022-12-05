Read full article on original website
Developers break ground on $125M multisport complex in Overland Park
Construction is now underway on a new $125 million multisport complex in south Overland Park.
Blue KC’s headquarter move could boost two neighborhoods
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City’s move should provide a boost for the Downtown Loop and open possibilities for Crown Center properties.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
flatlandkc.org
Kansas City Gets Greener and the World Takes Notice
When it comes to its environmental stance this is not your grandma’s Kansas City. Kansas City just received an “A-” on a survey of 1,000 global cities’ environmental and climate change policies conducted by CDP, an international climate group, up from “B” a year ago.
Kansas City’s City Union Mission issues plea to metro for help
Kansas City's City Union Mission issues a plea to the community for donations to help it meet its fundraising goal.
NorthPoint completes HQ renovation at former Cerner campus
NorthPoint Development has completed a night-and-day remake of the first — and so far only — local Cerner Corp. offices to change hands.
KCMO employee's lawsuit says city manager encouraged staff to 'lie to the media'
A lawsuit alleges that KCMO City Manager Brian Platt wanted to "lie to the media," and when a former employee pressed Platt about, he was demoted.
Developers plan single-family home project in south Overland Park
Overland Park will consider Southern Meadows' development near 191st Street and State Line Road that could add 1,169 single-family homes.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
KCTV 5
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces groundbreaking for sports complex in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The groundbreaking of a 420,000 square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park was announced Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. The facility is part of the $400 million-plus, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR bonds. The Bluhawk development is in...
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
wycokck.org
Pre-Bid Conference for American Royal Complex
J.E. Dunn Construction Company, hereafter referred as the Contractor, has issued bid documents for the project described below and requests your bid proposal on the Scopes of Work identified in this Front End. The following list highlights information associated with the Project that may be helpful in your bidding process. Bidders should review the Bidding Documents in their entirety for a complete discussion of the items highlighted below.
kcur.org
A plan to overhaul how Kansas City gives out tax incentives has been stuck in limbo
Backers of Ordinance 220701 say it will bring consistency to the way Kansas City government and affiliated agencies can grant a tax break to developers. But it has been on a rocky road. In the four months since the proposed legislation was filed in Kansas City Council’s Neighborhood Planning and...
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - According to a New York Times article, around 500 movie theater screens have closed since the pandemic. Despite a blockbuster summer 2022, the industry may be in for more rough times.
Kansas City leaders call emergency meeting to address teacher’s alleged racial slur
Kansas City leaders call emergency meeting to address accusations that a University Academy Charter School teacher used a racial slur in class.
flatlandkc.org
KC Educator Loves Serving Immigrant Families
On the day after Labor Day last year, Kansas City Public Schools embarked on a mission to better serve the immigrant and refugee children coming through its doors. It was then that the district opened its Global Academy, which serves elementary school-aged children. Ryan Rumpf leads the initiative as the...
Kansas City shelter needs help providing Christmas to houseless
Kansas City group Shelter KC asks for donations of basic needs like toothbrushes and toothpaste to give to homeless for Christmas.
KMBC.com
Church prepares for 'Longest Night' service with over 150 crosses representing KCMO homicide victims
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A somber reminder is going up Monday at a church in Independence, Missouri, of families suffering in the Kansas City community. Over 150 crosses are up on the lawn of The Gathering Baptist Church on Noland Road. Each one is a small memorial for a family...
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
