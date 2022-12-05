Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in just 10 days for Arkansas teachers

S ome teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in 10 days, just in time for the holiday season.

The bonus check, designed to provide relief to veteran teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic , will be paid out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget, according to Talk Business.

The payments were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15.

The bonuses will only go to a handful of teachers in the school system. But adult education teachers, classroom teachers, instructional specialists, interventionists, and special education coordinators all qualify for the bonus. Principals and assistant principals also qualify, while district-level administrators do not.

The school board approved a new salary schedule, which includes annual salary raises, providing veteran teachers with a lower raise than new teachers. The average raise was $3,471.81, a 5.89% pay increase for the current school year.

The bonus payments will be sent out to the eligible teachers as inflation remains high amid the busy holiday shopping season .