Grovetown, GA

CCSO: Suspects stole over $10,000 worth of stuff

By D.V. Wise
 3 days ago

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects that allegedly stole merchandise, cash and gift cards valued at over $10,000.

Police say it happened on November 30th at the Walmart in Grovetown.

Investigators say the two people pictured got the items by using “deceptive techniques,” which involved both credit cards and cash.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

Comments / 7

Lori Myers
2d ago

well what was it $6400 or was it $10,000 that the other news reported it doesnt make it right either way but get facts right and true before u print stuff it is peoples lives your talking about someones family

Reply
2
 

