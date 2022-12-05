AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured one of Texas’ most wanted fugitives in Austin last week. The task force, along with Texas Department of Public Safety special agents, arrested 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney of Austin on Nov. 28. The investigation included help from the Austin Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a news release.

