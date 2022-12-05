Read full article on original website
Related
These local holiday light displays made it onto the best in Texas list
The review site Yelp compiled a list of the 20 best displays statewide.
Texas will have a new secretary of state Jan. 1. What role do they play in state politics?
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday State Sen. Jan Nelson will fill the position, marking her the 115th secretary of state for Texas. But what exactly is the role of a secretary of state?
Cases of canine flu surge in Texas, what to watch out for
Cases of canine influenza are surging in Texas. A Veterinary Medicine Professor explains what to look out for and how to protect your pup.
KXAN
Cat population explodes at a Texas prison after ‘working’ cats are deployed to hunt rats
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A prison in Texas adopted a couple of barn cats to solve a rat problem. Because the cats weren’t spayed or neutered, a couple of years later, they ended up with a cat problem too. Austin Pets Alive! was contacted by a Texas prison, which...
More than 400 Texas Methodist churches vote to leave denomination
More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage.
Reports: Ted Cruz’s daughter OK after police called to Houston home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's daughter is OK after police responded to a situation at their home on Tuesday night, according to reports.
KXAN
1 of Texas’ most wanted fugitives captured in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured one of Texas’ most wanted fugitives in Austin last week. The task force, along with Texas Department of Public Safety special agents, arrested 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney of Austin on Nov. 28. The investigation included help from the Austin Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a news release.
Why Texans’ car insurance rates are going up
A spokesperson for the Insurance Council of Texas said rates have been steadily increasing since around 2017, but this is a bigger spike than usual.
LIST: See which 439 Texas Methodist churches are leaving denomination
KXAN compiled a comprehensive list of the Texas churches that are set to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
KXAN
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah’s Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
KXAN
USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (AP) — USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter lived through the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor even though his battleship exploded and sank after being pierced by aerial bombs. That makes the now 101-year-old somewhat of a celebrity, especially on the anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, assault. Many...
Texas lawmakers ask state agency to delay power market redesign until after 2023 legislative session
Texas lawmakers from both the House and Senate have asked the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s electricity market, to hold off on its planned electricity market redesign until the Legislature can evaluate it.
Lost Creek neighborhood eyeing alternative patrol options following string of break-ins
Neighborhood leaders in Lost Creek have increased private security patrols to ward off suspects neighbors said have broken into dozens of cars in the neighborhood.
Texas Public Policy Foundation: State shifts focus toward adopting post-Roe v. Wade
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the state has shifted its focus to get more people to adopt.
Comments / 0