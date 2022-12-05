ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KXAN

1 of Texas’ most wanted fugitives captured in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured one of Texas’ most wanted fugitives in Austin last week. The task force, along with Texas Department of Public Safety special agents, arrested 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney of Austin on Nov. 28. The investigation included help from the Austin Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a news release.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah’s Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

