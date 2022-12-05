ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

South Carolina man accused of killing girlfriend to stand trial

By Dan Vasko
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend in 2018 is set to appear in front of a judge on Monday.

Kierre L. Smartt is charged with murder in the September 2018 death of 34-year-old Shafeque Berry.

Man arrested in girlfriend’s murder in Greenville
Shafeque Berry

Smartt reported Berry missing on Sept. 11, 2018. Her body was found near Dallas Road in Greenville three days later.

The Greenville Police Department said Smartt killed Berry and dumped her body in the woods about half a mile away from their apartment.

Smartt claimed that he and Berry went to sleep and that when he woke up, she was missing.

