Body found in burned out car near Bird Island

Adam Uren

Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday.

The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.

The vehicle had been "fully consumed by fire" by the time police arrived, with human remains found inside.

The body has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.