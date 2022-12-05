ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird Island, MN

Body found in burned out car near Bird Island

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago
Adam Uren

Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday.

The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.

The vehicle had been "fully consumed by fire" by the time police arrived, with human remains found inside.

The body has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

Comments / 1

knsiradio.com

Medical Examiner Identifies Man Found Inside a Burned Out Truck

(KNSI) — Authorities in Renville County have identified the person whose remains were found in a burned up vehicle on Sunday. They say the body of 59-year-old Charles Amberg of rural Bird Island was found inside his charred 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at about 1:00 p.m. in a drainage ditch in Bird Island Township. The truck had been fully consumed by fire, which had “occurred in the previous several hours.” Amberg was the only occupant.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
klfdradio.com

Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
BIRD ISLAND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Human remains found in burned vehicle in Renville County

BIRD ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities in Renville County said "suspected human remains" were found inside a burned vehicle Sunday afternoon.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said a caller reported a "burned-up" car in a drainage ditch in Bird Island Township around 1 p.m.Responding deputies found the vehicle "fully consumed by fire" with human remains inside.The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will attempt to identify the remains, and the discovery is under investigation by the sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and State Fire Marshal's Office.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch. Upon locating the vehicle, law enforcement discovered suspected human remains inside. The remains...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
klfdradio.com

Renville County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a burned out car on Sunday. At around 1 p.m. Sunday the sheriff’s office got a report of a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch in the 81000 block of 370th Street – about a mile west of Bird Island.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

