Johnny vs. Amber part two?: Heard appeals verdict and requests reversal or new trial

Related
Gross incompetence in prison preceded brutal killing of Whitey Bulger, watchdog finds
Ahead of his transfer to a West Virginia prison, inmates there traded bets over how much time mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger had left to live, illustrating how well-known his location was around the time of his move, a Justice Department watchdog found.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payments arriving in just one week for millions
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to receive their next monthly retirement checks, worth an average of $1,681 per payment, in just seven days.
WATCH: Sally Field says she is frightened by challenges to abortion rights and LGBT community
Actress Sally Field told The View on Tuesday that "this country’s being challenged by things that are frightening to me."
Ok Magazine
Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees
Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
BBC
Amber Heard files appeal against Johnny Depp's US libel win ruling
Amber Heard's lawyers have filed an appeal against the result of her libel case with Johnny Depp. In June, a US jury found Ms Heard defamed her ex-husband, Mr Depp, with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Jurors awarded Mr Depp - who...
Danny Masterson hung his jury without saying a word
The judge presiding over the rape case against “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson declared a mistrial Wednesday after the jury reported that it was hopelessly deadlocked. A retrial has already been scheduled for March 27, so Masterson, 46, still faces up to 45 years in prison...
Judge Sides With Chris Brown In $71 Million Battle With Housekeeper, Postpones Trial Over Alleged Bloody Dog Attack
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the upcoming trial involving Chris Brown and his ex-housekeeper will be postponed for several months, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court granted Brown’s request to push the January 3, 2023 trial date to September 26, 2023. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown, 33, claimed the ex-employee, who sued using the pseudonym Jane Doe, had yet to undergo appropriate medical examinations. In addition, he said Doe failed to serve any of the other defendants in the case. He said without it he couldn’t properly prepare his defense. Now,...
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Harvey Weinstein in Connection with Gloria Allred’s Client Jane Doe 5
A judge has dismissed four charges against former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein at the request of prosecutors. The charges are related to an alleged victim who was identified in pre-trial proceedings as Jane Doe 5. Her presence at trial had been in doubt since Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson didn’t mention her in his Oct. 24 opening statement, but Thompson said on Nov. 1 that her testimony was “still a possibility.”
Harvey Weinstein lets out a belly laugh at LA rape trial as his attorney ridicules victim
Pretty soon, we’ll know how well Team Harvey’s woman-hating arguments played in one Los Angeles courtroom, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
NBC Bay Area
Body Cam Video Shows Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Police, Despite DOJ Saying Otherwise: Source
Police body camera video that captured the attack on Paul Pelosi, and the moments leading up to it, contradict one of the details included in the Department of Justice's account of what happened that evening, according to a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation who personally viewed the body camera footage and spoke to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.
After Brandy reaches $40,000 settlement with housekeeper, attorneys want their fees
A hearing is set for Dec. 8 to determine fees owed to lawyers for Brandy Norwood's former housekeeper, who sued after the singer allegedly fired her.
buzzfeednews.com
A Judge Declared A Mistrial For Actor Danny Masterson, Who Was Accused Of Violently Raping Three Women
A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the rape trial of That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson after the jury said it had deadlocked on the charges, the Associated Press reported. Masterson, 46, had faced three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three...
Sarasota judge denies order filed by Brian Laundrie's parents to limit depositions
A Sarasota judge denied a protective order filed by Brian Laundrie's parents to limit the questions they could be asked about their son during depositions in the negligence case against them. During his decision Tuesday, 12th Circuit Court Judge Hunter W. Carroll said the proposed limitations were overly narrow and...
Two Jurors In The Danny Masterson Rape Trial Tested Positive For COVID, So The Jury Has Been Told To Start Deliberations Over
Judge Olmedo told the court on Monday morning that the new panel must start the deliberations "as if the earlier deliberations had not taken place."
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Weinstein Doomed After Disaster Rape Trial, Accusers Say
Before he was a convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein ruled Hollywood, acting as the tastemaker who decided the fate of cult-classic films and launched some of the most successful careers in industry history. But according to Los Angeles prosecutors, the now nearly-blind 70-year-old was actually a “degenerate rapist” who sexually assaulted at least four women between 2003 and 2014—and he still needs to face a fresh reckoning.“We know he thought he was so powerful that people would excuse his behavior. ‘That’s just Harvey being Harvey.’ ‘That’s just Hollywood’… It’s time for the defendant’s reign of terror to end,” Deputy District Attorney...
Kari Lake previews legal fight over Arizona election results: 'It's going to be real ugly'
Election officials in Arizona certified the state’s midterm results during a canvassing ceremony on Monday night at the state Capitol, opening the door for candidates to begin requesting recounts or to challenge the results of their respective races.
Todd And Julie Chrisley Sentenced To Years In Prison After Asking Court For Leniency
Todd and Julie Chrisley of USA's Chrisley Knows Best have both been sentenced.
Remembering Kirstie Alley: Hollywood pays tribute to Cheers and Look Who's Talking star
Hollywood is in mourning following the announcement that actress Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71.
Cheerleader, 17, abused by choreographers, according to new Ohio lawsuit
One of the coaches named in lawsuit, Brandon Hale, was previously taken into custody in Tulum, Mexico, after allegedly pushing his boyfriend off of a balcony.
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
259K+
Followers
73K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 1