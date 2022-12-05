Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
South Lake Tahoe residents prepare for another round of snow later this week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More snow is on the way to the Sierra and people in south Lake Tahoe are prepared for the next round. "As soon as the season started Nov. 1, we got slammed with a storm right out the get-go, then we got this last storm which was also a pretty significant storm and moving into next week. Anything 4 inches or more, we go out and service your driveway," said Gino Bedwell, the owner of G-Pro Snow Removal.
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra snow storm brings chain controls and spinouts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snow blanketed the Sierra all weekend, making any trip across the mountain pass a dangerous one. “I am planning to head through but it is a tough situation right now,” said Sayed Karimzad, a truck driver traveling along Interstate 80 on Monday. While many truck...
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of Truckee and 19 miles west-northwest […]
2news.com
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel This Weekend
A big winter storm is on the way this weekend with chain controls expected over our mountain passes, including I-80 over Donner Summit. The weekend forecast shows Saturday morning with heavy snow moving into the Sierra and lasting through Sunday. The mountain areas could see 2 to 4 feet of snow.
Nevada Appeal
NWS: Snow coming to Carson City on Friday, Saturday
Carson City can expect some snowfall this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, with some wind gusts occurring Friday night and rain adding to the mix Saturday morning. Thursday is expected to be calm and cloudy, reaching a high near 40 degrees. On Friday, Carson will see a slight...
abc10.com
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
KCRA.com
Skiers, snowboarders hit the slopes for the weekend after Sierra snowstorms
The fresh powder in the Sierra had skiing fresh on the minds of many over the weekend. “This weekend has been absolutely incredible. It's been dumping on us for several days straight right now,” said Cole Zimmerman, communications manager at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe. The resort...
How much rain and snow fell in Northern California over the weekend?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A day after receiving nearly two inches of rain, about 0.45 inches of rain fell in Sacramento on Sunday, according to data from the National Weather Service. The NWS reported that Sacramento received 1.75 inches of rain on Saturday, becoming the third wettest Dec. 3 on record. The record rainfall for […]
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
saratogafalcon.org
My chaotic Lake Tahoe skiing experience
As I walked down a Redwood Middle School hallway during my eighth grade winter finals week, the windy 50-degree Fahrenheit weather numbed my face, making me shudder while amplifying my uneasiness for my Geometry final the next day — which the class agreed to call “judgment day.”. My...
FOX Reno
Drive-thru Christmas light show coming to Washoe Lake State Park
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A drive-thru light show will take over Washoe Lake State Park for a few days starting on Thursday. Campground Loop B will be decorated with a jolly display of twinkling lights and holiday scenes. You can be festive by listening to Christmas tunes and enjoy the scenes of the holiday season from the warmth of your car.
Sierra Sun
Placer County releases revised EIR for Palisades Tahoe development
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Following a court order requiring approvals to further develop areas within Olympic Valley, Placer County has released a revised environmental impact report for the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan. The announcement makes official the resort’s intent to seek entitlements to revitalize and complete the...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake Express announces new route to Reno, Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Express is expanding its service with a new route to Reno, Nevada. The route, via I-80, officially opened on Dec. 1. The route came about after months of working with the Nevada Department of Transportation in determining the needs of the communities along this path.
Mountain Democrat
Citizen science weather tracking effort started at Tahoe goes national
A project started at Lake Tahoe to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point has grown and has received funding from NASA for three more years. Satellite technologies often struggle to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point in mountainous regions, with impacts on flood predictions, avalanche forecasting, snowpack water storage and road safety. To help improve these technologies, researchers from Lynker, Desert Research Institute and the University of Nevada, Reno, have partnered with community observers to track winter storm activity across the country through a project called Mountain Rain or Snow. The project has been so successful at collecting data that demonstrates regional variation in the rain-snow threshold that NASA’s Citizen Science for Earth Systems Program is funding an additional three years.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern Utah ahead of a storm coming into the state late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Years in the making, Reno-made Hardway Snowboards now on sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hardway Snowboards are now for sale, made in Reno, Nevada. Founder T.J. Fiorelli founded the company after growing up on a board. “I remember thinking, ‘How is it made? Is it epoxy? Is it made like a surfboard? A skateboard?’ It was a general curiosity,” said Fiorelli.
