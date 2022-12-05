Aaron Dean trial (Day 1): The case surrounding Atatiana Jefferson's death begins with opening statements, testimony by Jefferson's nephew, surprises

Read full article on original website
State unexpectedly rested case on day 3 of Aaron Dean murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The state unexpectedly rested Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of a former police officer. Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The last witness the state called to the stand before resting was Atatiana Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, who told jurors Jefferson planned on becoming a doctor. "She wanted to find a cure for diabetes," Carr said. "She had it since she was very young." Carr testified Jefferson moved into their mother's home, where she was shot and killed, to help take care...
Atatiana Jefferson's nephew takes stand on first day of Aaron Dean murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas — On the first day of the murder trial of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean, Atatiana Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr, took the stand. Carr was inside the home on Oct. 12, 2019, when Dean shot and killed his aunt. He was the first witness to take the stand.
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean Trial: Judge kicks out person making gestures at witness
The judge kicked out a member of the gallery making gestures at Atatiana Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr during his testimony. Jefferson was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in Oct. 2019.
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman hinges on gun
Atatiana Jefferson was holding a gun but never raised it to point at the white police officer who fatally shot her through a rear window of her Texas home.
'We'll leave no stone unturned,' says attorney for Athena Strand's mother
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Newly retained legal counsel for Athena Strand's mother told WFAA Wednesday night the little girl's death will be thoroughly investigated and that "any action inaction that led to the death of Strand is something that we are going to look into." Benson Varghese of Varghese...
Courthouse News Service
Attorneys for ex-cop say killing of Black woman in her home was ‘tragic accident’
FORT WORTH, Texas (CN) — On the first day of his murder trial, attorneys for white former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean told jurors Monday that his fatal shooting of Black homeowner Atatiana Jefferson through her window during a welfare check was a “tragic accident." Dean, 38, of...
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
'Bad timing': Dallas ISD’s former superintendent, Dr. Michael Hinojosa, confirms he will not run for mayor
DALLAS — Dr. Michael Hinojosa, the former superintendent for the Dallas Independent School District, will not run for Dallas mayor as had been widely expected by political watchers. Reached by phone on Tuesday afternoon, Hinojosa confirmed to WFAA that he has no plans to run for mayor now. When...
wbap.com
Jurors Reach Guilty Verdict on 2 Counts in Deep Ellum Assault Trial
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A Dallas County jury on Monday found a man seen in a viral video beating a woman guilty of misdemeanor assault and third-degree felony obstruction. Austin Shuffield was on trial for the 2019 fight in Deep Ellum that started when he banged on the...
kut.org
Family mourns murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from North Texas
The community of Paradise, Texas, is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
Dallas Observer
New Details Emerge Out of Second Investigation Into Dallas Paramedic Who Kicked Mentally Ill Man
Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic Brad Cox was fired from the department in 2021, two years after he responded to a call for a grass fire and kicked Kyle Vess, a mentally ill man, several times as the man lay on the ground. A Dallas Police Department investigation conducted at the time cleared Cox, a former professional MMA fighter, of any wrongdoing.
What we know about Tanner Horner, man accused of killing Athena Strand
'You kind of forget that you never know who your neighbor is.'
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
wbap.com
Athena Strand’s grief-stricken mother makes first public comments during candlelight vigil
Paradise, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Remembrances vigils continue for little Athena Strand who was kidnapped and killed in rural Paradise on December 30. Last night at the First Baptist Church Cottondale thousands gathered for candlelight vigil, where Athena’s mother Maitlyn Gandy made her first public comments. She thanked the...
12-year-old charged with murder in Dallas hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 82-year-old woman dead in Dallas last month.Police allege that the boy, who remains unnamed due to his age, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Avalon that struck and killed Florence Kelly shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022 in the 3800 block of Royal Lane.After speeding into Kelly's car, the boy and several passengers left the car and fled the scene. Kelly was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty
On October 26, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., this brown and black Shepherd mix (pictured) was found dead by gunshot in the 7100 block of East Grand Avenue. Dallas Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect who committed this crime to please contact Detective H. Tamez, #8518, Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at (214) 671-0115. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 373-TIPS (8477).
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Is FedEx to Blame for Athena Strand’s Murder?!?
7-year-old Athena Strand of Wise County was abducted and murdered by a FedEx delivery driver last week. Chris Krok fills in for Rick to ask the ultimate question: Is, and should, FedEx be held responsible for the death of Athena Strand?!?
dallasexpress.com
Police Punished for Allegedly Fleeing Crash
A Dallas police officer was fired Wednesday after allegedly failing to help a driver involved in a chase and ensuing crash that set the car ablaze in May. Another Dallas Police Department officer involved in the incident was suspended. The DPD announced the firing of Senior Cpl. Leonard Anderson and...
