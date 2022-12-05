ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Aaron Dean trial (Day 1): The case surrounding Atatiana Jefferson's death begins with opening statements, testimony by Jefferson's nephew, surprises

 3 days ago
CBS DFW

State unexpectedly rested case on day 3 of Aaron Dean murder trial

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The state unexpectedly rested Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of a former police officer. Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The last witness the state called to the stand before resting was Atatiana Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, who told jurors Jefferson planned on becoming a doctor. "She wanted to find a cure for diabetes," Carr said. "She had it since she was very young." Carr testified Jefferson moved into their mother's home, where she was shot and killed, to help take care...
FORT WORTH, TX
kut.org

Family mourns murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from North Texas

The community of Paradise, Texas, is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
PARADISE, TX
CBS DFW

12-year-old charged with murder in Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 82-year-old woman dead in Dallas last month.Police allege that the boy, who remains unnamed due to his age, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Avalon that struck and killed Florence Kelly shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022 in the 3800 block of Royal Lane.After speeding into Kelly's car, the boy and several passengers left the car and fled the scene. Kelly was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty

On October 26, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., this brown and black Shepherd mix (pictured) was found dead by gunshot in the 7100 block of East Grand Avenue. Dallas Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect who committed this crime to please contact Detective H. Tamez, #8518, Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at (214) 671-0115. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 373-TIPS (8477).
dallasexpress.com

Police Punished for Allegedly Fleeing Crash

A Dallas police officer was fired Wednesday after allegedly failing to help a driver involved in a chase and ensuing crash that set the car ablaze in May. Another Dallas Police Department officer involved in the incident was suspended. The DPD announced the firing of Senior Cpl. Leonard Anderson and...
