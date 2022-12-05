Read full article on original website
Polygon
How to set up your first Dwarf Fortress fortress for success
Creating a functioning fortress in Dwarf Fortress isn’t as simple as just digging a hole and moving in. To keep things running smoothly, you’ll need to manage everything from Zones to Stockpiles to Administrators to Farm Plots. All of the moving parts of Dwarf Fortress are what create the game’s legendary “learning cliff.”
Polygon
8 things you should know before starting Dwarf Fortress
Dwarf Fortress might just be the hardest and most complicated game out there. It’s got less of a learning curve and more of a learning cliff. You’re in charge of everything and there’s a never-ending stream of things that need your attention. This Dwarf Fortress beginner’s guide...
Polygon
How to deal with damp stone and aquifers in Dwarf Fortress
Dwarf Fortress’ aquifers are underground layers of soil or stone that produce water. The first place you’ll run into them is while trying to select an embark location. Finding the perfect embark location in Dwarf Fortress can set you up for success or (immediate) failure. In our other...
Polygon
Dwarf Fortress is indescribable — but let me try
“What is Dwarf Fortress?” is not an easy question to answer. Sure, there’s a quick answer — Dwarf Fortress is a colony simulator game — but that glosses over so much of what Dwarf Fortress is. It’s a fantasy world-building engine and a resource management game and a city builder. It’s a game that inspired massive hits like Minecraft and Rimworld. It was featured in the New York Museum of Modern Art.
Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Zealot build: best feats, weapons, and curios for preachers
In the face of the hordes of mutants and other nightmarish enemies that charge towards you in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a firm faith is an important pillar of support – the Zealot, one of the four playable classes the game offers, certainly brings that to the table. However, besides trusting in the God-Emperor, you’ll have to rely on a set of geats, weapons and curios to survive the grim darkness of the 41st millennium.
Broken Pieces is a retro thriller in the same vein as Parasite Eve and old-school Resident Evil
From its fixed cameras to Hitchcock-esque isolation – Broken Pieces nails early '00s nostalgia
otakuusamagazine.com
Hi, I’m a Witch and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion Is Beautiful Fantasy
Hi, I’m a Witch and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion is a long title and gets across the basic idea of the manga. Rose, who is descended from witches, becomes the Witch of the Lake after her mother and grandmother die, leaving her all alone. She gets by from making potions and elixirs, and one day the man she has a crush on shows up at her home, asking for a love potion.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
IGN
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Review
Sometimes the simplest, silliest games sink their hooks into me and don’t let go even while bigger, flashier options cry out for my attention – and then they reveal themselves to be not quite so simple after all, exposing layer upon layer of challenges, secrets, and even more silliness. That was what happened with Vampire Survivors, which despite looking very much like hundreds of other tiny pixel-art games on Steam that come and go every day, enthralled me and countless others nearly a year ago when it came out in early access and has kept me coming back ever since. What’s novel about it is that it’s basically a twin-stick shooter that does away with one of said sticks and all other buttons, leaving you to worry exclusively about positioning yourself while it takes care of firing your ever-escalating collection of weapons at the thousands of increasingly spongy enemies that flood the screen. It’s a clever idea that’s stayed entertaining infinitely longer than I expected it to, and even when it does descend into routine and tedium I can feel its pull compelling me to crank up another challenge mode and see how long I can last again.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ingenious action-packed horror that audiences utterly detested fights for streaming survival
If you’ve got a soft spot for bullet-riddled action movies, blood-drenched horrors, and are the sort of person who pays attention to what the critics think, then you’d be well within your rights to consider taking the plunge and checking out last year’s Death Valley. After all,...
Polygon
Where to find Warmind Nodes in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph
Destiny 2’s 19th season, “Season of the Seraph,” adds a ton of cool stuff to Bungie’s popular shooter, including a slew of new weapons and armor. But it also brings back Warmind Nodes, a puzzle-like mechanic not seen since 2018’s Season of the Warmind. Warmind...
Polygon
You could call this Dungeons & Dragons movie trailer ‘Monsters & Jokes’
It’s been almost six months since we got our first look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the forthcoming action-adventure movie based on perhaps the most famous tabletop role-playing game in the world. It’s something of a cinematic reboot for D&D, one that embraces a jocular and freewheeling spirit as actual-play shows and podcasts like Critical Role have set a new range of expectations for what the game can be.
Polygon
Hearthstone’s new hero class celebrates Warcraft’s best boss
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic and Hearthstone are both revisiting one of the franchise’s most beloved villains: Arthas Menethil, the Lich King. Arthas first showed up in Warcraft 3 in 2002, and 20 years later, Blizzard is still telling and retelling the story of his rise, corruption, and fall. Arthas has made such consistent appearances as a villain because he’s a walking origin story for half of the heroes in Azeroth.
Polygon
How to print The Rise of the Video Game Union zine
“The Rise of the Video Game Union” is our all-in-one explainer on why game workers are unionizing. We’ve created a zine of the story that is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 United States license (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 US), which permits distribution of the zine provided that it is not altered or modified, or used commercially. That means you’re free to print it and share copies in your community!
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Mythic Blade’ event, Collection Challenge guide
“Mythic Blade” is the first event in Pokémon Go’s “Mythical Wishes” season, and it introduces mythical Pokémon Keldeo to the game — for a price. The event runs from Dec. 6-11. For $7.99, you can buy a pass that includes a Special Research...
Polygon
Diablo 4 is taking itself very seriously
I don’t mean that the game makes me feel depressed when I play it, but that it exudes an overwhelming air of gloom. The world is dark and, in the opening areas, cold. And the more time I spent in Blizzard’s dark, cold, and somber world during my weekend preview of next year’s biggest action-RPG, I felt a distinct sense of place — something I’ve never felt in a Diablo game before.
Polygon
Atari revives rare, lost game once described as too difficult for wide release
Jeff Minter, the reclusive developer of trippy, surreal arcade games like Tempest 2000, Space Giraffe, and Polybius, has announced his next project: a “hypnotic new wave shooter” (surprise!) called Akka Arrh, coming in early 2023 to Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.
Polygon
Dreamlight Valley’s Switch performance is a priority as Toy Story update goes live
It’s winter in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Snow wilts tree branches, and the city square is strung up with lights and other holiday decorations. On Tuesday, Gameloft released a new Disney Dreamlight Valley update, adding new holiday decorations and recipes alongside the long-awaited Toy Story update with beloved heroes Woody and Buzz Lightyear.
Polygon
Can you Nuzlocke Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
The Nuzlocke challenge is a fan-favorite way to play through Pokémon games. The premise is simple: You can only catch the first Pokémon you encounter in each area, and if a Pokémon faints in battle, you can’t use it again for the rest of the run. The Nuzlocke requires a combination of luck and skill — and it relies very heavily upon random number generation.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Wooper be shiny?
For Dec. 6, 2022, Wooper will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And yes, Wooper can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Wooper’s shiny form is an adorable pink, making it look more like an axolotl, the real-world creature it’s based off. Quagsire turns a deeper magenta, but it’s still quite cute. Wooper does have a regional form, Paldean Wooper, but there’s no confirmation of when we’ll get it added to Pokémon Go. This Spotlight Hour is for the regular Wooper, from the Johto region introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver.
