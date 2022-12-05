Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhomeTechnology JournalSparks, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergSparks, NV
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Related
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Church to host downtown event on Christmas Eve
TRUCKEE, Calif. — There are few places in the world more charming to experience Christmas than downtown Truckee. The festive lights, the mountain air, the freshly fallen snow — it’s a sight to behold and a tradition to start with the whole family. Don’t miss this annual Truckee experience on Christmas Eve.
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley resort offering locals discount at on-site restaurants
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek has announced a special dining discount for local residents available throughout the winter ski season. Additionally, Sandy’s Pub, the resort’s casual restaurant and sports bar, debuts new Sunday breakfast specials for football season. The updated dining experience includes new breakfast-inspired dishes paired with specialty cocktail selections.
Sierra Sun
Food, coat toy drive in motion through mid-December in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — For Truckee Community Cares, formerly known as Truckee Community Christmas, operations are in full swing. Collection boxes have been placed around town and this year’s online fundraising link is live. Distribution day is fast approaching and TCC fundraising and collecting efforts are a vital part of helping to celebrate the holiday season.
Sierra Sun
Former Tahoe Biltmore to become Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — The former Tahoe Biltmore will become the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, officials announced Monday. Hilton on Monday said it had entered a brand and management agreement with EKN Development Group to bring the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Crystal Bay and Incline Village on Tahoe’s North Shore.
Sierra Sun
Chain controls in effect at Tahoe; More snow expected through weekend, beyond
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chain restrictions and a road closure remain in effect Tuesday from a multi-day storm that dropped a couple feet of snow at Lake Tahoe, and officials say more active weather is on the way after a short break. Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel...
Sierra Sun
Update: Weekend storm could dump up to 5 feet of snow
Update 1 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. The service says 20-30 inches could fall at lake level, with 2-4 feet possible...
Sierra Sun
Nevada City man guilty of driving in protected forest area
A U.S. judge found a Nevada City man guilty for operating a vehicle in a protected area of the Tahoe National Forest, officials said Monday. According to Lauren Faulkenberry of Tahoe National Forest, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes found 36-year-old Ross McKnight guilty of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes determined by the federal government.
Sierra Sun
Placer County DA creates resident petition, urges action on fentanyl crisis
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – As the California State Legislature is sworn in at noon Monday, Dec. 5, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office has a clear message for the 2023-24 class — The time is now to act on the fentanyl crisis in a meaningful way. “The...
Comments / 0