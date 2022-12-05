ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Patriots-Bill Belichick divorce might be coming, hints NFL insider

How long will Bill Belichick be running the New England Patriots?. Well, NBC Sports’ Peter King things an end to the relationship between the veteran coach and his could be looming. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He said on the Week 13 edition of “FMIA”: “I...
crete

Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner

The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Which Two Patriots Lead Positions in Pro Bowl Voting?

FOXBORO — It hasn’t been a great season for the New England Patriots, who at 6-6 would be on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today. However, they will be well represented in the Pro Bowl this season as they are getting an early push in 2022 Pro Bowl voting.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Increasingly Apparent’ Broncos HC Won’t Get a Year 2 per NFL.com

Denver Broncos fans are still hoping their beloved team will hit rock bottom so they can look forward to the 'the only way to go is up' mindset. Broncos Country will have to wait at least another week. While the Broncos lost in humiliating fashion once again, the Indianapolis Colts...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens Power Rankings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't move much in the Week 14 Power Rankings after beating the Broncos 10-9. This Week: 10. Analysis: “With Lamar Jackson on a week-to-week injury diagnosis, the Ravens remain in a kind of a holding pattern. They have been unable to reclaim the best of what they were and are forced to do what they (unfortunately) do best: scrap, fight and claw.”
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants First Look: Philadelphia Eagles Defense

The New York Giants go into week 14 preparing to face their toughest matchup of the season in the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles that are on top of the NFC East. Let's take a closer look at this Eagles defense. Personnel. The Eagles defensive front is not just full of top-flight...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Q&A: D’Andre Swift Says Lions ‘Building Something Special’

The Detroit Lions' offense, with a healthier D'Andre Swift, did not punt the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Week 13, the third-year running back recorded 14 carries for 62 yards and a rushing touchdown. He also was targeted in the passing game on six occasions, securing four receptions for...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ja’Marr Chase Takes Playful Shot at Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has ran for 78 yards and one touchdown over the past two games. He also has five rushing scores this season, which ties a franchise record by a quarterback. Burrow has praised his offensive line for giving him a clean pocket and opening...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Draft Profile: Maurice Campbell, Offensive Tackle, Benedict Tigers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Pete Smith Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More. The Browns Digest staff has their picks in for week 14 of the regular season which will feature a pair of AFC North divisional...
COLUMBIA, SC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers

View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?

FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy