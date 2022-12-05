Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
As Oklahoma City’s Road Stretch Continues, Darius Bazley Stays on the Bench
Wednesday night, Oklahoma City suffered one of its ugliest losses of the season. Even though the Grizzlies are clearly the better team on paper, the Thunder's calling card has been fighting until the finish, finding ways to comeback and defy the odds. Memphis closed the door, though, dominating the fourth quarter in a 123-102 win.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nuggets-Trail Blazers NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
The first meeting of the season between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets in Portland went to the home team by a landslide. Now, the two Western Conference foes meet again Thursday night at the Moda Center with the Blazers favored to win their second game in a row over Denver.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat Among The NBA’s ‘Head-Scratchers’
Last week the Miami Heat felt like they were trending in the right direction. This week, they are once again searching for answers. The Heat followed a three-game winning streak, including a victory against the Boston Celtics, with two bad losses versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons. NBA.com recently...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Brooklyn Nets
The Hornets and Clippers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Way Too Early List of Coaches to Replace Nate McMillan
The Atlanta Hawks suffered another embarrassing blowout loss on national television last night. Injuries and shooting woes were mostly to blame for the lopsided game. In our opinion, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan was limited in what he could have done differently last night. However, that does not mean McMillan...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Did Shake Milton Look Coming Off Bench?
With the starting backcourt of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey going down with injuries earlier this season, the Philadelphia 76ers were forced to utilize a starting backcourt of De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton. While Melton was already a key piece in the Sixers’ rotation from the start of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Why One Expert Believes L.A. Shouldn’t Wait Until Mid-Month To Make A Deal
Doug McKain, our intrepid Lakers 248 video commentator, has the latest scuttlebutt on potential Lakers deals, and indicates why he feels your Los Angeles Lakers should do what they can to make a trade before December 15th, when most players signed to new deals in 2022 free agency across the league can become trade-eligible.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Maurice Campbell, Offensive Tackle, Benedict Tigers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Pete Smith Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More. The Browns Digest staff has their picks in for week 14 of the regular season which will feature a pair of AFC North divisional...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Braves Acquire Relief Pitcher Joe Jimenez in Trade With Tigers
View the original article to see embedded media. On the same day that free agent closer Kenley Jansen—who saved 41 games for Atlanta last season—signed with the Red Sox, the Braves made a move to bolster the back end of their bullpen by trading for former All-Star Joe Jiménez from the Tigers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden Assesses First Game Back
After spending the last month rehabbing from a tendon strain in his foot, the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup on Monday night. Ironically, Harden’s return came against his former team, the Houston Rockets. Playing in an arena he knows very well, Harden...
Comments / 0