ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Former Beatles Bandmate Stuart Sutcliffe Named Band After Another Rocker’s Band

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Beatles weren’t always The Beatles. John Lennon first led the band The Quarrymen. When he met Paul McCartney , the lineup that became The Beatles began to form. But it was their unofficial “5th Beatle” Stuart Sutcliffe who gave them their name, and it was inspired by another insect themed rock and roll band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycXfY_0jXrBda200
L-R: George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr | Syndication/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Beatles historian and author David Bedford appeared on the Beatles City podcast on Aug. 23, 2020 to discuss Sutcliffe. At the time, Bedford was also running Sutcliffe’s fan club. Here’s the story of how The Beatles got their name.

Stuart Sutcliffe named The Beatles before he left the band

Sutcliffe was the original bass player for The Beatles from 1960 – 1961. Sutcliffe ultimately left the band to pursue his art, before his untimely death in 1962 of a brain hemorrhage. He didn’t leave before naming the former Quarrymen, though.

“Of course, Stuart was the guy who came up with the name Beatles,” Bedford said on Beatles City . “They used the name Quarrymen for so long they thought, ‘We need a different name.’”

Stuart Sutcliffe riffed on Buddy Holly’s band name

The Beatles is a clever wordplay on the insect beetle. By changing the second E to an A, their name referred to the beat of the music. However, the insect motif came from Buddy Holly.

RELATED: ‘The Beatles’: John Lennon Feared All His Loved Ones Would Die, Historian Says

“The other thing was Buddy Holly was their absolute idol ,” Bedford said. “Their band was The Crickets. So Stuart said, ‘If they’re The Crickets, we can be Beatles.”

A brief year with The Beatles

Beatlemaniacs may know all about “the 5th Beatle” but Bedford laid out the history for Beatles newbies. Lennon and Sutcliffe met at Liverpool College of Art.

RELATED: ‘The Beatles’: Ringo Starr Would Only Room With 1 Bandmate on Tour

“Stuart was already at art college when John joined in September ‘57,” Bedford said. “They became friends during ‘58. By the end of ‘59 they were looking at we need a bass player because John was hanging out at the Percy Street flats and obviously spending so much time at Gambier Terrace as well. That friendship really developed and so John wanted his new best mate in the band. So John said to Stuart and Rod Murray, ‘We need a bass player. Whichever one of you can get a bass can join the band.’”

Murray tried to carve his own bass out of wood. Stuart earned enough money from an art show that he could buy a bass, but now without some convincing from Lennon and McCartney.

“The Cazbah Club one night, John and Paul pinned Stuart into a corner and the whole night saying, ‘You’ve gotta buy a bass guitar,’” Bedford said. “He said, ‘I’ve got to buy cameras, paints, pencils.’ ‘No, you’ve got to buy a bass’ the whole night until Stuart said, ‘Okay, I’ll get a bass guitar.’ That’s why Rod never finished his because Stuart got the money and he bought his bass. It’s only 1960 that the Beatles as a rock n’ roll band really came together. It started with John, Paul and George [Harrison]. Then they added Stuart. Then in May they get Tommy Moore as their first drummer.”

RELATED: Paul McCartney Used to Worry the Audience at Beatles Shows Hated Him

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies

Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
musictimes.com

George Harrison Last Words: Here's What He Told Ringo Starr Before His Death

Twenty-one years today, George Harrison of The Beatles died. On Nov. 29, 2001, Harrison took his last breath following his brave battle against cancer. His longtime friend, Gavin De Becker, delivered the news through a statement to The Associated Press (via CNN). Harrison went through a lot in the years...
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
New York Post

Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other

Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
Popculture

Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82

Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

237K+
Followers
122K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy