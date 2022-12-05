How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Wizards?

Coming off their biggest victory of the season on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers kept things rolling on Sunday, taking a 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards.

Listed as questionable just 90 minutes before tipoff (ankle), LeBron James was in the starting lineup and played a well-rounded game, recording 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal in 34 minutes.

But as it’s gone for the Lakers lately, LeBron played second fiddle to Anthony Davis, who had another monster outing for LA, scoring a season-high 55 points on 22-for-30 shooting while also grabbing a game-high 17 rebounds. Coming off a 44-point effort against Milwaukee , Davis is averaging 35.3 points over his last nine games.

The win was the fourth straight on the road for the Lakers, who’ve won eight of 10 overall and are inching their way toward a .500 record following a dreadful 2-10 start.

Kristaps Porzingis led the way for Washington with 27 points in the loss, while former Laker Kyle Kuzma scored 26 before fouling out. The Wizards’ leading scorer, Bradley Beal, exited the game with a hamstring strain in the first quarter and did not return.

How close is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record after the Lakers’ win over the Wizards?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 04, 2022

With his 29-point effort on Sunday, LeBron James now has 37,480 regular-season points for his career, putting him just 907 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ‘s all-time NBA record of 38,387.

If James continues to stay healthy and maintains his season scoring average of 26.1 points per game, he’ll surpass Abdul-Jabbar on Saturday, February 11, when LA visits the Golden State Warriors.

If LeBron hits his career scoring average of 27.1 points per game moving forward, he’ll pass Kareem a game earlier when the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, February 9.

