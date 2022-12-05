‘Domina’: Trio Join Cast For Season 2 Of Sky And MGM+’s Ancient Rome Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: New cast have been added for the second season of MGM+ and Sky ’s ancient Rome drama Domina , with David Avery ( The Night Manager ), Benjamin Isaac ( Holmes & Watson ) and Joelle ( Dune ) now aboard.

The show takes places during a volatile period in Roman history and follows the rise of Gaius/Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla, who is played by Kasia Smutniak. The second season will chronicle the struggle for control of the Roman Empire and Rome’s Imperial family from a female perspective.

Returning for season two are Smutniak and series regulars Matthew McNulty (Gaius Julius Caesar), Liah O’Prey (Julia), Ben Batt (Agrippa), Ewan Horrocks (Drusus), Claire Forlani (Octavia), Darrell D’Silva (Piso), Christine Bottomley (Scribonia), and Alais Lawson (Marcella).

New series regular Avery will play ambitious young aristocrat Domitius, who joins Gaius’ family through marriage and proves himself to be a thorn in Livia’s side. Joelle will play Vipsania, who refuses to play the conventional power games expected of Roman aristocratic life. She is happily married to fellow outsider, Livia’s son Tiberius, and is a force for good in his life.

Tiberius has been recast with Isaac in the role. Season two will see him increasingly reluctant to fulfill his mother’s ambition for him and his brother to restore the Republic.

Production recently finished at Rome’s historic Cinecittà Studios and is scheduled to premiere on MGM+, which will replace the Epix brand in the new year, and across Europe on Sky in 2023. The show is produced by Banijay UK-owned Tiger Aspect Productions in association with MGM+ Studios, with Banijay Rights attached as distributor.

It’s created by Simon Burke ( Fortitude, Strike Back ), who is exec producer alongside Tiger Aspect Head of Drama Lucy Bedford Carmel Maloney and Muirinn Lane Kelly, the latter of whom recently passed away aged 50 .

Avery is repped by Curtis Brown and Luber Roklin, and Joelle and Isaac are represented by United Agents.