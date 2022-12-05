ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Sebag Montefiore’s ‘The World: A Family History’ In Development As Doc Series With The History Channel

By Max Goldbart
EXCLUSIVE : Author and historian Simon Sebag Montefiore ’s The World: A Family History is being developed as a TV project by The History Channel .

If greenlit, the series, which is being developed as a documentary series, will be produced by Karga Seven Pictures, examining world history through the lens of family dynasties like the Borgias, the Tudors, the Romanovs, the Khans and more.

Published this year, celebrated historian Montefiore’s novel takes the reader through families that have shaped the world, with others including the Caesars, Rothschilds and Rockefellers.

A+E Networks’ The History Channel has optioned the book as a development approach to a potential series.

Other Montefiore novels include The Romanovs and Montefiore appeared as a talking head in Netflix docu-drama The Last Czars on the topic.

He said he had “dreamed of making an epic series to match [ The World: A Family History ‘s] ambition” when he started writing the book. “From the start, The History Channel loved the idea and embraced my vision with enthusiasm,” he added.

Eli Lehrer, the channel’s Executive Vice President and Head of Programing, added: “In the book, Simon takes a novel approach to history with exploring ruling families and their power and leadership across thousands of years.”

‘Wednesday’ Becomes Netflix’s Third Most-Popular English-Language TV Series Of All Time With 752.52M Hours Viewed

Wednesday is at the top of its class. The series is now Netflix’s third most popular English-language TV series ever, behind Stranger Things 4 and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Since it premiered on November 16, Wednesday has amassed 752.52M hours viewed. For reference, both Stranger Things 4 and Dahmer surpassed 1B hours viewed within 60 days of release. At this rate, Wednesday appears to be on track to hit a similar milestone. Squid Game remains Netflix’s most popular series of all time. This week, Wednesday held onto the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English TV charts with another 411.29M...
Deadline

‘Accidental Gangsters’: ‘Miss Scarlett And The Duke’s Declan O’Dwyer Behind Birmingham-Based TV Series Adaptation Featuring The Krays

EXCLUSIVE: Miss Scarlett and the Duke director Declan O’Dwyer is writing and directing a Birmingham TV drama series featuring the notorious Kray twins based on David Krubeogh’s The Accidental Gangster. Beta Films-backed RubyRock Pictures and Canada’s Forté Entertainment are behind the adaptation, titled Accidental Gangsters. Inspired by true events and set in 1960s Birmingham, the Peaky Blinders-esque non-fiction book charts the ascension of the notorious – and now infamous – Fewtrell family and its rise to power in the swinging clublands of England’s Second City.  Eddie Fewtrell, the eldest, and his wife Hazel, are on the cusp of opening their second nightclub...
Deadline

North One Television, Producer Behind Keanu Reeves Disney+ Doc ‘Brawn’, Moves Into Drama

EXCLUSIVE: North One Television, the All3Media backed-producer of upcoming Keanu Reeves-helmed Disney+ F1 show Brawn, is moving into drama and has partnered with Line of Duty star Vicky McClure’s BYO Films. The company has restructured, Deadline can reveal, with founder/CEO Neil Duncanson becoming Chairman, Managing Director Steve Gowans taking his place as CEO and Daniel Coomber promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Staff were informed yesterday. The changes will take effect from next year and will see UK indie vet Duncanson oversee the drama push, while remaining at the helm of the day-to-day business and looking after sport, while Gowans manages factual and...
Deadline

‘Harry & Meghan’ Volume I Review: Straightforward Romance Lacks Real Royal Dirt

Three hours into Netflix doc series Harry & Meghan and still no tell-all truths from the darkest corners of the House of Windsor. Anyone who had expected the curtain to be lifted on the deep-state machinations of The Firm to protect the brand will be feeling short-changed by Volume I which dropped today. The reported estrangement between Prince Harry and Prince William remains a closed book. Whatever the Queen said to Harry when he resigned from royal duties, it is still – like almost everything the Queen has ever said about anything – swathed in a decorous silence. There are, as...
Deadline

Archie Panjabi Joins ‘Under the Bridge’; Vritika Gupta, Javon Walton & Aiyana Goodfellow Also Cast In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) is set as a lead, along with Vritika Gupta (American Halloween), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria) and Aiyana Goodfellow (Small Axe) in Under The Bridge, Hulu’s limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book. They join previously announced series star Riley Keough as well as fellow series regulars Izzy G, Chloe Guidry and Ezra Faroque Khan in the series from ABC Signature. Under the Bridge is based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Godfrey (Riley) takes us into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy...
Deadline

Farewell, Kirstie Alley: John Travolta, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jamie Lee Curtis Lead Tributes For ‘Cheers’ Actress

Tributes have already begun to be posted on social media for Kirstie Alley, who died at the age of 71. The actress best known for her work in Cheers and Veronica’s Closet was remembered for her personality, her parties and her politics. Her death was announced on her official Instagram account with a statement from True and Lillie Parker. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” read the statement. RELATED: Kirstie Alley’s TV And Film Career – Photo Gallery Alley’s Cheers co-star Kelsey Grammer said in a...
Deadline

Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Deadline

‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Trailers Spark Controversy Over Misleading Images & Clips

Netflix’s hotly-anticipated Harry & Meghan doc series has already been causing controversy as UK media outlets pick apart its two trailers and find footage and photos have been used in misleading ways. Veteran UK royal correspondent Jennie Bond slammed the “extremely sloppy production values” of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell’s documentary this morning and ITV stalwart Lorraine Kelly described the use of certain images and footage as “bizarre.” Archewell is producing with Story Syndicate and Diamond Docs and Liz Garbus is director. A number of moments in the two trailers have been under the microscope. Yesterday, an overhead camera shot supposed...
Deadline

Brittney Griner Now In U.S. Custody Following Prisoner Swap Deal With Russia

U.S. basketball champion Brittney Griner has been released by Russia in a prisoner swap and is now in U.S. custody. The Olympic gold medalist was arrested at Moscow Airport on February 17, after she was found to be in possession of two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is a banned substance in Russia. Related Story Marriage Equality Bill Clears Congress In House Vote; Joe Biden Next Will Sign Protections For Same-Sex And Interracial Unions Related Story Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon-style French Late Show 'Le Late Avec Alain Chabat' Launches Amid Fanfare & Mixed Response Related Story Poland's Camerimage Festival Responds To Missile Strike On Ukrainian Border:...
Deadline

UTA Signs ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Star Lisette Olivera

EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-coming actress Lisette Olivera (National Treasure: Edge of History) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Olivera will next be seen starring in the Disney Branded Television series National Treasure: Edge of History, an expansion of the popular National Treasure film franchise, told from the point of view of her character, Jess. The action-adventure show’s young heroine is a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. National Treasure: Edge of History debuts on Disney+ on December 14. Olivera is...
Deadline

Principal Photography Wraps On Psychological Drama ‘Canvas’ Starring Bridget Regan

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped on the psychological drama Canvas, starring Bridget Regan (The Winchesters, Jane The Virgin) alongside Joanne Kelly (City on a Hill), Samuel Roukin (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Alain Uy (Father Stu, The Morning Show), and Bethany Anne Lind (Ozark). Co-directed by debut feature filmmakers Kimberly Stuckwisch and Melora Donoghue, the flick follows sisters Eve (Kelly) and Marissa Hale (Regan). The film’s synopsis reads: Pitted against each other since youth and raised to believe true artists are only formed through suffering, the sisters reunite after years of estrangement. One sister learns authenticity, the other regret, but neither escapes the...
Deadline

Turkish Superhero Series ‘Altay’ For TRT Digital Sets Cast And Kicks Off Cinematic Universe Plan

EXCLUSIVE: Turkey is getting its first set of superheroes. Cast has been set on Altay, a series for streaming platform TRT Digital that will kick off plans for a Turkish superhero universe in the mould of Marvel. The show has gone into production ahead of a 2023 launch, with T World Entertainment attached. Several high profile Turkish stars have been cast, including Cem Özer, Batuhan Bayar, Aslı Sümen,  Beste Kökdemir , Elif Doğan , Cemil Büyükdöğerli, Çetin Sarıkartal, Toprak Sergen and Muhammet Uzuner, who starred in Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Cannes Film Festival Grand Prize-winning movie Once Upon a Time in Anatolia. Bobby Roth (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Lost, Criminal Minds)...
Deadline

Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow

Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
Deadline

Taron Egerton Re-Teams With Denis Lehane, Richard Plepler, Imperative & Apple TV+ For ‘Firebug’ Series Inspired By Notorious California Arsonist

EXCLUSIVE: Taron Egerton and the creators behind Apple TV+’s lauded drama Black Bird are re-teaming on crime series Firebug, inspired by events surrounding notorious California arsonist John Leonard Orr. Black Bird creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas and Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin will re-team on the Apple Original series. Written by Lehane and inspired by true events, Firebug will follow a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator (played by Rocketman star Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.  Former American firefighter Orr was an arson investigator for the Glendale...
Deadline

Celine Dion Reveals Diagnosis Of Incurable Neurological Condition, Cancels February 2023 Resumption Of European Tour

In a sorrowful video message shared on social media, singer Celine Dion revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome. (Watch the video below.) The condition, which causes stiffness and spasms in several muscles in the body, is incurable. Medical experts say it affects only about one or two people in a million. In light of the diagnosis, Dion announced she is canceling the planned resumption of her European tour in February. “These spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal...
Deadline

Anonymous Content Signs ‘The Beta Test’ Filmmaker Jim Cummings

EXCLUSIVE: Writer, director, producer, and actor Jim Cummings (The Beta Test) has signed with Anonymous Content for management. Cummings is an acclaimed indie filmmaker who most recently teamed with PJ McCabe to co-write and direct The Beta Test — a genre-bending feature, which world premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. He also produced and starred in that title alongside Virginia Newcomb and McCabe. The film about a Hollywood agent who gets caught up in a sinister world of lying, infidelity, and digital data screened later played as an official selection of the Berlin Film Festival, where Cummings and McCabe were nominated...
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards TV Analysis: ‘House Of The Dragon’ And ‘Rings Of Power‘ Earn First Noms; ’Yellowstone’ Up For Another Best Drama Prize

It may have seemed like a heavyweight match this year between House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but as far as the Critics Choice Awards nominations are concerned, the HBO drama had the better performances. Related Story Critics Choice TV Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads Field With 6, Followed By ‘Better Call Saul’ With 5 Related Story 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Penultimate Episode Surpasses Previous Series Viewership Record Related Story Alex Cross Series Adds Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill & Eloise Mumford As Series Regulars The Game of Thrones sequel earned noms in Best Drama, Best Supporting Actor (Matt...
Deadline

Hulu Originals Hires Universal TV’s Emily Furutani As Vice President, Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Furutani — who served as Director of Comedy Development for Universal Television -has joined Hulu Originals as Vice President, Comedy. She will report into Billy Rosenberg, the Head of Comedy for Hulu Originals. At Universal Television, Furutani managed a portfolio of UTV comedy writers and producers.  She served as the current executive on shows such as Never Have I Ever (Netflix, S1) and Magnum, P.I. (CBS, S1-2), as well as the lead development executive on Mike Schur and Shea Serrano’s new series Primo at Freevee, Lopez vs. Lopez at NBC, Bust Down at Peacock, among others. She joined NBCU International Studios in 2015, then transitioned into current programming at Universal Television, where...
Deadline

‘Avatar’ To Make Broadcast TV Debut Ahead Of ‘Way Of Water’ Release

Avatar is coming to broadcast television in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The 2009 film, which still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, will air on ABC on December 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Avatar will also air across FX and Freeform between December 15 – 26. The full schedule is below. The film is also available to stream on Disney+. Related Story James Cameron Says Making ‘Avatar’ Sequel Was “Not A No-Brainer, It’s A Lot To Live Up To” Related Story 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become "Calmer" Since...
Deadline

‘The Woman King Tops’ The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) List of the Ten Best Films of the Year

The Woman King headlined the African American Film Critics Association’s annual list of the top 10 films of the year. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, boasts an ensemble cast led by Viola Davis which includes Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu as the Agojie, an all-female army of fierce warriors. John Boyega also stars as King Ghezo. “The best films of this year prove that diverse stories – the true and the fantastical – are not only important to the culture but are equally important to the movie-making business,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “Black films which...
Deadline

