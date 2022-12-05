ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French YouTuber in Custody for Alleged Rape and Corruption of Minors

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Joel Saget/AFP via Getty

French YouTube comedian Norman Thavaud was placed in police custody on Monday to face questions about the corruption of minors and rape, according to reports. The 35-year-old internet personality—who has almost 12 million subscribers on YouTube—was taken into custody after an investigation was launched by the Paris prosecutor’s office. The investigation involves “several teenage girls and young women,” Liberation reports, adding that some of them are fans of his. Thavaud has previously been accused of sexual wrongdoing involving minors, with a 2021 Urabania report alleging that the YouTuber had encouraged a 16-year-old fan to send messages and images of a sexual nature when he was 30.

